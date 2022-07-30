STJD denounces Santos for invasion and aggression in Vila against Corinthians

Santos was denounced by the STJD Attorney’s Office (Superior Court of Sports Justice) after the invasions of the Vila Belmiro lawn and the attempt to attack goalkeeper Cássio in the classic against Corinthians, on July 13, for the return match of the round of 16 of Brazil Cup final.

The complaint, initially published by the GE, is not yet on the STJD website because there is no forecast of judgment. The theme will only enter the system after the parties are subpoenaed.

Peixe was framed in Article 213 of the Brazilian Sports Justice Code, in paragraphs I and II, which provides for punishments for “failing to take measures capable of preventing and repressing”: I — disorders in its sports venue; II – invasion of the field or place of the sporting event”.

The judgment can cause loss of field control from one to 10 games and a fine of up to R$ 100 thousand. Santos identified all the invaders and whoever tried to attack Cássio. One of them was a member of Peixe and was expelled.

Santos apologized in an official note for what happened:

“Santos FC regrets the events that took place at the end of the match against Corinthians, on Wednesday night (13), in Vila Belmiro. The Club cannot condone aggressive attitudes, against everything the sport preaches, and regrets having stage for vandals dressed as fans to act as criminals. Leonardo Valeriano de Souza, Lucas da Silva Ramos, Cristopher Barbosa Barcelos, Matheus da Silva Pereira and Gabriel Andrade dos Santos were arrested and identified by the Military Police, and the respective Bulletins have already been prepared of Occurrence with the application of a penalty restricting their rights, consisting of a pecuniary fine in favor of the State, complaint with the Public Ministry.

Of these five, Santos FC has already identified that Gabriel Andrade dos Santos belongs to the Club’s membership and will begin the expulsion process. Any financial damages that the Club may suffer as a result of this occurrence will be legally charged to the violators. Santos FC apologizes to all its fans, to the athletes of the opposing team, to the CBF and to the general public who witnessed these unacceptable acts.”