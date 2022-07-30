STJD gives reason to Flamengo in controversy with Athletico-PR after game in the Copa do Brasil

The refereeing of Luiz Flávio de Oliveira in Flamengo x Athletico-PR, this Wednesday (27), for the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil continues to cause controversy. The club from Paraná filed a report of infraction against the referee’s decision not to expel Gabigol and Arrascaeta.

This Friday, the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) gave the right to Flamengo and shelved Athletico’s initiative. According to the court, any change in the arbitrator’s decision would violate art. 58-B of the CBJD, since both bids were observed by the referee, who considered them to be yellow carded.

In the Infraction Notice, Athletico asked for the punishment of the two athletes for violent conduct and also asked for the punishment of Flamengo. According to journalist Diogo Dantas, the measure from Curitiba was not well received at Mais Querido.

According to Dantas, Flamengo saw the movement as a legal heresy. According to the club, according to the club, the Rio de Janeiro officials would only be able to complain if the referee had not seen the play, which did not happen.

Flamengo and Athletico-PR will face each other again on August 17

Despite all the fight behind the scenes, the two clubs will decide the spot in the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil on the field. Flamengo and Athletico-PR will face each other again at Arena da Baixada, in Curitiba, on August 17. Whoever wins gets the spot. A tie by any score takes the decision to a penalty shootout.

