Striker negotiation takes a turn and Pezzolano is warned that Cruzeiro is studying a new scenario

This Friday (29), the cruise made a bureaucratic move that caused surprise. After less than a month of agreement signed with Ferroviária-SP, for the loan of striker Marcelinho, the player’s name appeared in the CBF’s Daily Newsletter with a reactivated link with Raposa.

The agreement between Cabuloso and the team from the interior of São Paulo contemplated the loan until the end of the Brazilian Championship of Series D. However, Ferroviária was already dropped in the first phase of the competition and after Marcelinho played two games as a starter, he returned to Cruzeiro. The information is from Globoesporte.com.

Marcelinho was hired by Cruzeiro at the end of the 2021 season, coming from the base of Palmeiras. At the age of 19, although he can still play in the Under-20 category, he was triggered by the coach Paulo Pezzolano in five games of the current season. Clube Celeste is studying what measure will be adopted to define Marcelinho’s next steps and a new loan may happen, as Raposa is thinking about shooting the young athlete.

The tendency is for Marcelinho to play in another team. Cruzeiro hired three strikers with the characteristics of the striker: Stênio, Bruno Rodrigues and Cyprian, who are vying for space in the starting lineup. Even for an impromptu situation, Marcelinho will find it difficult to win a spot. He has experience as a right-back, but Pezzolano already has Geovane Jesus and Rômulo for the sector. Léo Pais is another name in the cast that has been improvised in the position.