Study reveals that eating a green banana daily prevents cancer

The study was carried out by British researchers, and revealed that green bananas have the potential to decrease the chances of developing cancer. According to scientists, consumption of the fruit can reduce the risk of some types of cancer by up to 60%.

See too: 5 cancer-causing foods you should stop eating right now

The study was published in the journal Cancer Prevention Research, conducted by researchers at the Universities of Newcastle and Leeds. The justification is that the green banana has a large amount of a very resistant type of starch, which the ripe banana does not have.

The conclusion of this study was made from the analysis of people with Lynch syndrome, a genetic condition that increases the risk of developing cancer.

How long was the study done?

For six years (between 1999 and 2005), researchers looked at approximately 1,000 people who took either green banana-based resistant starch powder or placebo daily over a two-year period.

At that time of analysis, only five new cases of upper gastrointestinal cancer were found among the 463 participants taking the resistant starch. Those who took a placebo were 21 out of a total of 455.

Professor of human nutrition at Newcastle, John Mathers explains: “This is important because cancers of the upper gastrointestinal tract are difficult to diagnose and often go undetected early.”

Resistant starch had the best effect in preventing cancers of the upper gastrointestinal tract, which include cancers of the esophagus, biliary tract, pancreas, and duodenum, types of cancers that are more difficult to diagnose.

According to the studies, the protective effects lasted ten years after individuals stopped using the supplement. The researchers believe these results could help many people in addition to people who suffer from Lynch syndrome.