Taxpayers receive third batch of Income Tax refund | Economy



Income tax 2022 – Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil

Income tax 2022Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil

Published 07/29/2022 08:25 | Updated 07/29/2022 08:30

This Friday, the 29th, the Federal Revenue pays another installment of the 2022 Income Tax refund. At this moment, the municipality will pay R$ 6.3 billion to more than 5 million taxpayers. Of this amount, R$ 285.79 million are deposited for legal priority, with 9,400 elderly people over 80 years old, 62,900 between 60 and 79 years old, 5,300 with some physical or mental disability or serious conditions and 29,500 whose main source of income is teaching.

In addition to these, about 5.1 million taxpayers who submitted the declaration until May 3, 2022 receive in this batch.

Refunds from taxpayers who fell into the fine mesh and settled their accounts later will also be covered. If the amount is not deposited, as in the case of a deactivated account, the amounts will be available for redemption for up to one year at Banco do Brasil.

In this case, it is possible to reschedule the credit of the amounts through the BB Portal, through the address: https://www.bb.com.br/irpf, or by calling the BB Relationship Center through the telephone numbers 4004-0001 (capitals) , 0800-729-0001 (other locations) and 0800-729-0088 (special telephone exclusively for the hearing impaired).