Terra, SBT, CNN, Estadão, Veja and NovaBrasilFM form a pool for presidential debate

O Earth has just joined radio and TV stations, as well as print media outlets for a partnership focused on broadcasting debates between the presidential candidates. The announcement this Friday, 29, disclosed the pool formed by: EarthSBT, CNN, Estadão/Eldorado, Veja and Rádio Nova Brasil FM.

The presidential debate of the 2022 Elections first round is scheduled for September 24 at the SBT studio, in São Paulo. If there is a second round, the two candidates with the most votes will face each other again in another debate scheduled for October, 22.

“With participation in this pool, the Earth takes another step in its repositioning as a producer of relevant and plural content, in addition to contributing to the strengthening of democracy at an important moment for Brazilians who will choose their rulers in October”, emphasizes Claudia Caliente, director of Terra.

According to the organizers of the debate, the advisers of the respective candidates have already been informed and have reserved the dates according to the campaign agendas. The exception was the campaign of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), which has not yet sent a representative to the meeting with the press.

State debates are scheduled for September 17 (first round) and October 15 (if there is a second round) with candidates for the governorship of São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.