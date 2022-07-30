The 4 best tools to know if your salary is fair

Many workers like to know how much others professionals in your area earn in order to make comparisons. Knowing this information makes it easier to determine the best remuneration for its services, regardless of form. Thus, knowing the average salary is crucial, and there are digital tools that provide very good comparisons and can be useful.

Check out more information about how to know if your salary is fair with your charge!

Read more: A new increase in the minimum wage is planned for 2023; check the value

Ways to know if your salary is fair

It doesn’t matter if you’re looking for a job or already have one, remember that the terms of the contract are also important in determining whether or not a company is reasonable and fair in some business proposals.

Salary Comparison Tool – Michael Page

THE Salary Comparison Tool is a consultancy network that carries out a survey of different sectors according to the needs of its customers. The results are updated every year and made available on the company’s communication channels.

The platform was developed by Deel and displays a comparison based on analytical data from various nations. If you want to change country, you can use the website Salary Insights and find out what are the average salaries for your industry in this destination.

Salariometer – Economic Research Institute Foundation (Fipe)

In addition to salary data by sector, the institution it also provides information disaggregated by state and news about readjustments. In addition, there are contents on other subjects of the Ministry of Labor and Employment that are shared, facilitating the frequent updating of searches on the topic.

In addition to online surveys, meeting people and networking is also important. So, create a network of contacts with workers in your area and exchange information about new opportunities to get an idea.

Some tips to find the most compatible salary

Go to sites with information about compensation in your area

Portals and tools that are available online are great places to start if you want to learn about payments in the job market. As mentioned earlier, they are excellent platforms to start your research.

Consulting with colleagues who are professionals in the field is an obvious way to learn how the average market pay will develop. However, this can be very disconcerting. So ask for something generic or directly with someone you are close to.

Search for your job on the internet

Another option is to search job boards for jobs similar to yours. Salary isn’t always mentioned, but it’s worth a try. It’s important to keep in mind that you should look for opportunities that are as similar to your current job as possible, from geographic location to hiring manager salary.