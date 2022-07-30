“The board was informed that…”; Nahuel Bustos makes a decision and cheers up São Paulo fans

Abhishek Pratap 1 hour ago Sports Comments Off on “The board was informed that…”; Nahuel Bustos makes a decision and cheers up São Paulo fans 1 Views

Sao Paulo

Negotiations with the City Group are ongoing

Alexandre Vieira

Per Alexandre Vieira

Nahuel Bustos gained prominence with the Talleres shirt (Photo: Disclosure / Talleres)
Nahuel Bustos gained prominence with the Talleres shirt (Photo: Disclosure / Talleres)
Alexandre Vieira

São Paulo is interested in hiring of the attacker Nahuel Bustos. The name was aired in recent weeks, but due to the request of the City Group, which did not intend to lend the player with an option to buy in the first tricolor consultation, it was left aside.

After the signings of Giuliano Galoppo and Felipe Alves, the striker is back on the agenda and conversations are advancing in the last few hours, even with the São Paulo board still preaching caution. Without the offers desired by the Argentine, the City Group is already looking forward to lending the athlete.

In the last few hours, the São Paulo board was informed that the player is very excited about the possibility of wearing the colors of Tricolor Paulista. Nahuel Bustos still lit up the fans on Friday night (29), following the Club’s official web account.

The crowd was massive on the player’s social networks asking for his arrival, and the affection of the fans made the Argentine even more interested in landing in Brazilian football. Júlio Casares has a good relationship with the City Group and conversations are ongoing. São Paulo is in no hurry and can wait for a while to close with the striker.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Gabriel Jesus steals the show in Arsenal’s rout and becomes the most talked about topic on Twitter – 07/30/2022

Having a magical start with the Arsenal shirt, Gabriel Jesus became the most talked about …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved