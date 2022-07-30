The Debate: movie gets first trailer

The movie “The Debate” has its first trailer released today, which you can see first here at splash. The theatrical release is confirmed for August 25th.

The film is based on the book of the same name by Jorge Furtado and Guel Arraes — who also wrote the script — which imagines the backstage of a debate between Lula (PT) and Bolsonaro (PL). The film does not mention the names of the candidates.

Starring Debora Bloch and Paulo Betti, the project marks Caio Blat’s debut in film direction.

As if in the newsroom of a major TV channel, on the day of the last presidential debate before the second round of the 2022 elections, the viewer will follow the backstage of the production of the news that airs shortly after the first meeting between the two candidates. .

‘Directing was already an old desire and a natural path: in recent years and works I have become more and more involved with directing; during the pandemic I directed the special ‘Amor e Sorte’, with Luísa Arraes, which was Globo’s first remote fiction program. ‘O Debate’ brought together the two most important themes for me: love and politics”, says director Caio Blat.

Journalists Paula (Debora Bloch) and Marcos (Paulo Betti), who have just separated after 20 years together, discuss how they should conduct the edition of the best moments of the debate that the channel will show – and that can interfere in the choice of hundreds thousands of undecided voters.

In the story, Paulo and Marcos have differing opinions, but remain friends and work partners. The film invades the intimacy of the couple who, in real time and in flashbacks, discuss love, freedom, politics, democracy, journalism and the country’s life in recent years, addressing topics such as monogamy, sex, desire, jealousy, ethics and ideology. .