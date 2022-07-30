The rare fish fossil in ‘fierce’ pose found in pasture

  • Jonathan Amos
  • BBC Science Correspondent

fish fossil

Credit, Dean Lomax

photo caption,

Pachycormus: It looks like the fish is going to jump on you

A fierce looking fish fossil has been unearthed from a remarkable new Jurassic excavation site just outside Stroud in Gloucestershire, UK.

The creature — a predator called pachycormussimilar to tuna — is beautifully preserved in three dimensions.

With its big teeth and eyes, it looks like it’s about to launch an attack.

The specimen was identified by fossil hunters Neville and Sally Hollingworth.

