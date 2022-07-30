The secrets of the sculpture of the patron saint of MG that arrives at the Cristo Rei Cathedral – Gerais

The artist Guilherme Marques is his greatest and best work, as he defines it: the mantle of Nossa Senhora da Piedade recreates the mountainous relief of Minas, with mining marks (photo: GLADYSTON RODRIGUES/IN/DA PRESS)

This Saturday morning (07/30) will be festive and with a great novelty in the Cristo Rei Cathedral, under construction in the North Region of the capital. The temple, called “the heart of the Archdiocese of Belo Horizonte”, receives its first work of art: a “re-reading” of the image of Nossa Senhora da Piedade, patron saint of Minas, a bronze sculpture made by the artist Guilherme Marques, 38 years old, residing in Cristiano Otoni, in the central region of the state, and graduated in fine arts, with a specialization in sculpture, at the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG).

“This is my biggest and best work”, said the artist, yesterday afternoon, next to the piece that weighs more than 2 tons (1.7t of bronze, in addition to the iron support). From conception to completion, it took four years of work. In the future, the image will be in front of the temple, being able to be seen by anyone passing on Avenida Cristiano Machado. For now, the sculpture is in the space of celebrations.

Metropolitan Archbishop Walmor Oliveira de Azevedo will preside over the blessing with the coronation of the image of Nossa Senhora da Piedade, which becomes part of the architectural complex of the Cristo Rei Cathedral. The ceremony is scheduled for 9:50 am. According to the Archdiocese of BH, the presentation of the piece measuring 3 meters high, 4 meters wide and 8 meters long (from the toes to the end of the mantle) takes place in a special context: on July 31, the 62nd anniversary of the consecration is celebrated. from Minas Gerais to Nossa Senhora da Piedade, after being recognized, in 1958, as patron saint of the state, by São João 23, Pope of the Catholic Church.

The festival that remembers this recognition traditionally lived by the faithful in the Sanctuary of the Patroness of Minas Gerais, at the top of Serra da Piedade, in Caet, in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte (RMBH), but this year, it will also be celebrated at the Cristo Rei Cathedral, with special programming (see box) and integrating faith, art and culture.

Artist who created a reinterpretation of the image of Nossa Senhora da Piedade reveals inspiration for his greatest creation and symbols that integrate the 1st work of art in the temple (photo: GLADYSTON RODRIGUES/IN/DA PRESS)

Inspired by Aleijadinho

After receiving the invitation from Dom Walmor, whom he met through the auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of Belo Horizonte, Dom Geovane Lus da Silva, the sculptor Guilherme Marques mirrored himself in the 18th century icon of Nossa Senhora da Piedade, by master Antonio Francisco Lisboa. , Aleijadinho (1738-1814), work that is on the altar of the Ermida da Padroeira de Minas Gerais – smallest basilica in the world, at the highest point of the Sanctuary of Serra da Piedade. But, inspired, he gave his particular touch, incorporating the mountains into the mantle.

“From the front, we have Our Piety with Christ in our arms. Already in the mantle, at the back, there is a recreation of the mountains of our state, but remembering the slopes on the slopes. Therefore, the mining brands are engraved”, says Guilherme Marques. He says he is “honored” with the opportunity and highlights the involvement, in the conception of the work, not only of Dom Walmor and Dom Geovane, but also of the modeling team and Fundio Artstica So Vicente, from Contagem, in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte. .

Cathedral to support the poor Planned almost 100 years ago to be the Mother Church of the Archdiocese’s network of faith communities, the Cristo Rei Cathedral began to be built in 2013, based on a new project, adapted to the current moment in history, based on the architect’s conception. Oscar Niemeyer. The infrastructure of the cathedral, in addition to receiving moments of spirituality, dedicated to caring for the poor, educational and cultural initiatives. The work, made possible by solidarity, is currently focused on the Cathedral temple, called Tent of Peace, which should be completed later this year. With the progress of works, the Cristo Rei Cathedral is already receiving important initiatives to support the poor and special celebrations.

SCHEDULE

8:30 am – Tero Cantado by Father Joozinho, one of the most renowned Catholic singers today.

9 am – Reflection: The peace that Jesus commands us to take, with Brother Afonso Murad

9:50 am – Blessing and coronation of the image of Nossa Senhora da Piedade

10:10 am – Reflection: Peace that is the fruit of the spirit, with Friar Jonas Nogueira

10:40 am – Reflection: The peace that the Father gives us, with Father Joozinho

11:15 am – Round table: Nossa Senhora da Piedade in the heart of Trindade, with Father Evandro Campos Maria

15:00 – Perpetual Tero and Mass, with the participation of the Tero dos Homens groups

18:00 – Cultural moment “Big Voices in the Cathedral”, with reflection led by the

Father Lus Henrique Eloy e Silva and a musical presentation featuring tenor Matheus Pompeu and pianist Wagner Sander (tickets via Sympla).