Last night, Thursday (28), the journalist Ivan More participated in the podcast “Inteligência LTDA”, a program presented by comedian Rogério Vilela, and made some revelations about Globo. The former employee of the station opened the game and exposed some internal situations of the “Globo” group.

The journalist made some reports about how employees are treated and detonated the organization of the station. “The guys (company managers) in there still have an initiative of this size”he said, making the sign of something very small. “They are there to get bonuses and guarantee a good life until they get fired”continued saying.

The former presenter also revealed that he has contacts within Globo, and even though he has influence at the station, these people also complain. “My friends who are still inside make a lot of money, because one or the other has relevance, but they are extremely unmotivated, dissatisfied”said.

According to the journalist’s outburst, the broadcaster does not give space for its employees to ‘think outside the box’ and the company’s rules end up hindering the creation of new staff. “There is no space for you to think, only a primer”said.