Tigre changes conditions, and Santos gives up on hiring Lucas Blondel

Santos should give up on hiring Lucas Blondel, the 25-year-old right-back from Tigre (ARG). Trading started in June and has had ups and downs in recent weeks.

At first, Tigre valued the player at 2.5 million dollars (R$ 13 million). Peixe made more than one proposal and heard the “yes” to 1.5 million dollars (R$ 7.7 million). The impasse became the form of payment.

Santos, in the first proposal, offered the R$ 7 million in installments until 2024, then reduced it to 2023 and even accepted the transfer within 60 days. Tigre then got into trouble with the bank guarantees.

President Andres Rueda obtained a guarantee from Pixbet, the club’s master sponsor. That’s when, at the last minute, the Argentine club claimed that Santos has a history of defaults and asked for payment in cash. The Fish tried in several ways, but must end the negotiations.

Santos had the intermediation of Daniel Kozik in the last three weeks. The agent told the UOL Esporte that Peixe was at his limit: “I’ve never seen a president in his 18-year career offer so many alternatives for a deal to come out, but Tigre’s management ends in December and they had other interests. We tried everything”.

Lucas Blondel had a contract with Santos until 2025 and is devastated by the mistake. The right-back talked to the coach and the president of Tigre to try, without success, to come to Brazil.

Away from Blondel, Santos is looking for alternatives. Two other Argentine football full-backs please: Eric Meza, from Colón, and Federico Vera, from Unión de Santa Fé. Madson and Auro, the current alternatives for the position, have a contract only until December and should not be renewed.