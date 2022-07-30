Triples the number of municipalities in SC with a high incidence of Covid-19; see details

In just ten days, the number of municipalities with a high incidence of cases (in red) of the new coronavirus in Santa Catarina went from 40 to 125, shows this Friday’s update (29) of the municipalized risk map of the SES (State Secretariat). of health).

To enter the “high incidence” category, it is necessary to register more than 20 cases of Covid-19 infection per 100,000 inhabitants in the last week. The municipalities in this range are mainly concentrated in Greater Florianópolis and Serra (see map below).

For those who live in these cities, SES recommends keeping up to date with vaccines, seeking health care when having symptoms and wearing a mask in public and closed places. There are also 109 cities in the green, which means low concentration of cases, and another 61 in the yellow level (medium).

It should be noted that there are only 11 cities in the ‘red’ for SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) cases, the most serious manifestation of the infection. This inverse relationship between severity and number of cases is attributed to the advance of vaccination.

Classification

In the final ranking of the map, the number of cities in red rises to 135. In addition to the incidence of cases, the ranking considers the incidence of SARS, the completion of the primary regimen in the population and the number of people who received the booster.

The vaccination booster map is the one with the highest presence of red: 171 municipalities in Santa Catarina have unsatisfactory rates of application of the third and fourth doses – when there is less than 60% of the total population covered.

There are another 106 municipalities that are in yellow (60% to 85%) and only 18 in green (over 85%). As for the primary regimen (first and second dose), 149 municipalities are in green, 144 in yellow and only two in red.

Strategies for vaccination coverage

The Secretary of Health Aldo Baptista Neto announced this week the expansion of emergency care in the municipalities and the strengthening of vaccination. The statement came amid the collapse facing the health care system.

“We are acting irreducibly with the municipalities, to improve primary care and the protection of our children who are returning to more intense social life, after two years of a pandemic and without proper immunization”, said the secretary.