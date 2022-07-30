Two building-sized asteroids will pass close to Earth over the weekend

Two asteroids over 100 meters in diameter each will pass close (in astronomical terms) to Earth this weekend. But despite their proximity, none of them pose any kind of risk to us.

The first is 2016 CZ31, which has an estimated diameter of 122 meters and will reach 2.8 million km from our planet this Friday (29) at 20:00 (Brasilia time), traveling at more than 55,000 km/h.

It is the equivalent of seven times the distance between the Earth and the Moon. According to NASA, 2016 CZ31 is a rock that periodically approaches us: the last time it passed so close was exactly 100 years ago, on July 29, 1922, when it was 3.38 million km from Earth. There shouldn’t be a passage as close as this Friday’s for the next 176 years.

Near-Earth asteroids such as Ryugu may provide clues about the formation of the solar system. (Image: Reproduction / JAXA)

The second asteroid is larger: called 2013 CU83, it is 183 meters in diameter and will pass within 6.96 million km of us, or 18 times the distance between Earth and the Moon, traveling at over 21,000 km/h. . Its maximum approach will take place on Saturday (20), at 20:37 (Brasilia time).

2013 CU83 also makes periodic visits to our neighborhood, but the distance varies. The next time it will get this close will be on July 28, 2089, when it will pass 6.7 million km.

Both asteroids are classified as NEOs (Near Earth Objects), which are of interest to scientists as they may hold clues to the formation of the solar system. Over the past decade, missions have been sent to asteroids like Ryugu and Bennu, to collect samples and analyze their composition.