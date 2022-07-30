UFC 277: Peña’s daughter steals the show in a fight with Amanda | combat

Isabella was born in January 2018 and is four years old. In December, at UFC 269, she had already given a show of cuteness when she appeared playing with Raegan, daughter of Amanda Nunes with fellow fighter Nina Nunes, backstage at the event. On that occasion, Peña beat the Brazilian to become champion. This Saturday, the two make a rematch for the title.

This Saturday, the Combat broadcasts “UFC 277” live and exclusively from 19:00 (Brasilia time). O combat.com transmits the “Combat Warming” and the first two fights of the preliminary card from 18:30, as well as the SportTV 3 it’s the Combat YouTube. The website follows the event in real time.

Check out all the athlete weights: MAIN CARD

* Bantamweight (up to 61.2kg): Julianna Peña (61kg) x Amanda Nunes (61.2kg)

* Flyweight (up to 56.7kg): Brandon Moreno (56.5kg) vs Kai Kara-France (56.5kg)

Heavyweight (up to 120.7kg): Derrick Lewis (120kg) x Sergei Pavlovich (120kg)

Flyweight (up to 57.2kg): Alexandre Pantoja (56.9kg) x Alex Perez (56.9kg)

Light heavyweight (up to 93.4kg): Magomed Ankalaev (93.4kg) x Anthony Smith (93.4kg)

PRELIMINARY CARD

Welterweight (up to 77.6kg): Alex Morono (77.6kg) vs Matt Semelsberger (77.6kg)

Lightweight (up to 70.8kg): Drew Dober (70.5kg) x Rafael Alves (70.5kg)

Heavyweight (up to 120.7kg): Don’Tale Mayes (115.7kg) vs Hamdy Abdelwahab (120kg)

Lightweight (up to 70.8kg): Drakkar Klose (70.5kg) x Rafa Garcia (70.3kg)

Welterweight (up to 77.6kg): Michael Morales (77.3kg) x Adam Fugitt (77.6kg)

Bantamweight (up to 61.7kg): Joselyne Edwards (62.4kg)** x Ji Yeon Kim (61.2kg)

Light heavyweight (up to 93.4kg): Nicolae Negumereanu (93kg) vs Ihor Potieria (92.5kg)

Welterweight (up to 77.6kg): Orion Cosce (78.2kg)** x Mike Mathetha (76.9kg)

* The four athletes were not entitled to a tolerance of one pound (0.454 kg) in their weights, as the fights are valid for the belt. All other fighters on the card had the benefit.