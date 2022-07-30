UltraGear and UltraWide: LG shows off new gaming monitors at UcconX

LG’s new monitors arrive with prices starting at R$ 3,099

THE LG took advantage of the geek event UcoonX which is being held in São Paulo to announce two new monitor models that are coming to the Brazilian market. are the models LG UltraGear 32GN600 32 inches and Quad HD screen (2560×1440 pixels) and the model LG UltraWide 34WP65C which has 34 inches with a 21:9 screen ratio and WQHD resolution (3440 x 1440 pixels).

O LG UltraWide 34WP65C arrives to be another monitor option that uses an ultrawide screen and brings WQHD resolution, specifications much requested by PC gamers who are also looking for a great screen for productivity.

The model has a VA panel and brings a brightness of up to 300 cd/m² and a contrast of 3000:1. The response time is 1ms (MBR) with a refresh rate of 160Hz. Support for HDR10 and AMD FreeSync Premium is also present.

the screen of 34WP65C It has a 99% sRGB color gamut and reproduces 16.7 million colors. The monitor has two HDMI inputs, a DisplayPort, as well as a headphone output and two 7W speakers.

Its suggested price for the Brazilian market is R$3,199.

O LG UltraGear 32GN600 delivers an experience to gamers looking for a screen with 1440p resolution, to achieve excellent quality during gameplay.

The model has a response time of 1ms (MBR) with a refresh rate of 165 Hz. The panel uses VA technology and brings a brightness of up to 300 cd/m² and a contrast of 3000:1. Support for HDR10 and AMD FreeSync Premium is also present.

the screen of 32GN600 It has a 95% sRGB color gamut and reproduces up to 16.7 million colors. The monitor has two HDMI inputs, one DisplayPort, as well as a headphone output.

Its suggested spot price for the Brazilian market is R$3,099.

Did you like the ads LG? Looking to buy any of the new monitors? Share in the comments with your opinion!

