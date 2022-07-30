Understand how it works and don’t fall for this hole!

With the current financial crisis it is normal to look for promotions. But beware of very low prices, you may get the customs coup!

Currently, there are hundreds of scams being applied at all times, such as the fake boleto, the Pix robot or the fake call center, among others. But one that has been carried out with some frequency is customs. Understand, in this post, how this scam works and don’t fall for this scam!

What is the customs scam and how does it work?

This scam, which has become common in recent times, is related to purchases made on the internet. It basically consists of advertisements for products with extremely low prices.

Fraudsters post ads on websites and social networks offering various products with a value far below the market and use the term “Customs” to give a certain veracity to the message.

However, it is all a scam and when buying a certain product offered, the victim is actually giving money to the scammer and giving him access to personal data from his credit or debit card.

What does the IRS say about this?

In addition to the use of the term “Customs”, many scammers have applied scams with the name “Federal Revenue” in their message or advertisement. But the agency has warned citizens about these frauds and explained the real function of its customs.

According to the Federal Revenue, customs do not sell markets, but “they are responsible for managing and executing customs control, assistance and guidance to the citizen and those related to the fight against tax and customs illegalities”. In this way, if you come across an ad for products with a price below the market and that has the name “Customs” related, report it.

Image: fizkes / shutterstock.com