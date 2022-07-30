Understand what happened to the son of Paula Thomaz and Guilherme de Pdua



Douglas Lima – Special for Uai





07/29/2022 10:27

When Paula Thomaz and Guilherme de Pdua murdered Daniella Perez on December 28, 1992, the couple were expecting their first child together. The young man was born in late May 1993, just six months after the crime. At the age of 29, Felipe Thomaz, as he was baptized, lives a secluded life and away from the spotlight.

According to information from the Extra newspaper, he was raised by his mother until he was 1 year and 8 months old. Paula only started living with her son in 1999, when she left the Polinter jail, in Campo Grande, in the West Zone of Rio de Janeiro, after six years in a closed regime.

The boy lives a comfortable life in Ipanema. He is close to the matriarch, who lives in Copacabana, in the South Zone of Rio. In 2016, he opened an internet service company with another partner, in the center of the Rio de Janeiro capital, which lasted until 2019. Before, Felipe had lived in two cities in Bahia, one of them Salvador, where some of his family members live. He does not have any contact with his father, Guilherme de Pdua, who has returned to Minas Gerais, his hometown, since he was freed.

Felipe Thomaz was raised and adopted by stepfather Srgio Ricardo, husband of Paula Thomaz. He uses the surname of the matriarch and the lawyer who adopted him as a child. The couple had two other children.