Unemployment rate drops to 9.3%; informal workers break record

posted 7/29/2022 10:07 am / updated 7/29/2022 10:08 am



(credit: Ana Isabel Mansur/CB)

The unemployment rate in Brazil dropped to 9.3% in the quarter ended in June. This is the lowest level for a second quarter since 2015, when the rate was 8.4%. According to data from the Continuous National Household Sample Survey (Pnad), released this Friday (7/29) by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), the rate of the unemployed population dropped 15.6% compared to the previous quarter, standing at 10.1 million people.

“The retraction of the unemployment rate in the second quarter follows a movement already observed in other years. In 2022, however, the sharpest drop in this rate was caused by the significant advance of the employed population in relation to the first quarter”, said, in a note, the coordinator of Household Sample Surveys at IBGE, Adriana Beringuy.

The number of employed persons was a record in the series started in 2012, 98.3 million, an increase of 9.9% compared to the same period in 2021. The level of occupation, the percentage of employed persons in the working-age population, was also the highest for a quarter ending in June since 2015, up 1.6 pp in the quarter and 4.7 pp in the year.

The population outside the workforce fell 1.1% from the previous quarter. While the discouraged population, who would like to work, but do not look for a job because they think they would not find it, fell by 7.1% compared to the previous quarter, estimated at 4.3 million people.

The number of employees with a formal contract in the private sector increased by 2.6% compared to the previous quarter. While the number of unregistered employees in the private sector was the highest in the series, 13.0 million people, an increase of 6.8%. The number of self-employed workers was also a record for a quarter ended in June, 25.7 million people.