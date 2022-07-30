university has grants of up to 100% for Brazilians

Studying abroad has become a more common experience in recent years, thanks to the offer of full scholarships. Brazilians who wish to study at a university in Canada, for example, can take advantage of the full-time assistance offered by the University of Montreal.

Read more: Free & Online: Ivy League Universities Offer Over 450 Courses

Those selected for the university program are exempt of any charge. And yes, that includes tuition and other study-related investments. They are 100% scholarships, but the amount of the aid varies according to the academic performance of each student.

University of Canada has vacancies for Brazilians

The offer of places by the University of Canada is part of an incentive program that started in 2020. It is valid not only for Brazilian students but also for students from anywhere in the world.

The intention of the program is to facilitate the exchangepromote the exchange of knowledge among academics and find great talents in different areas.

A ranking published by the newspaper The Times showed that the University of Montreal, in Canada, is among the 100 best in the world. This is also why students from many countries seek to take advantage of scholarship opportunities.

The vacancies for Brazilians at the University of Canada are for undergraduate and graduate courses. Those interested in signing up and compete one of the available scholarships need to access the official website of the University of Montreal.

On the platform, students find all the documents required for registration. Before filling out the form, students have access to all the deadlines of the selection process.

The documents submitted by candidates are evaluated by the university. All other steps follow with email confirmations. The institution sends a username and password so that the candidate can follow the other steps of the process through the platform.