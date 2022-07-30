Úrsula reveals to Eugênio that Joaquim is her blood brother, he is incredulous and despises the villain

In Beyond the IllusionGlobo’s 6pm soap opera, Ursula (Barbara Paz) will tell one more of your lies to Eugenio (Marcello Novaes). That’s because she will invent that Joaquim (Danilo Mesquita) is the businessman’s brother. At the time, Violeta’s lover (Malu Galli) will be shocked by the information.

In the next chapters of the plot, Eugênio will discover that Úrsula and Joaquim have been robbing the Tropical Weaving. Everything will happen thanks to Violeta, who will have discovered the scams through Heloísa (Paloma Duarte).

Then he will decide to look for the two to confront them. “I saw the evidence! All the paperwork, even a fake ID with your photo, Ursula!“, he will shoot. On occasion, the woman will try to justify herself by saying that she did all this, because she was afraid of being in poverty.

However, the businessman will not accept the villain’s excuses and will decide to fire Joaquim from the factory. Furthermore, he will promise that he will annul his marriage to the shrew. “You and your mother have until tomorrow to leave this house. And as soon as the baby is born, I’m going to ask for custody of him and divorce him.“, he will say.

At that moment, Úrsula will surprise him by saying that Joaquim is her blood brother. She will lie about the boy’s origin, claiming that he is the son of Fernando, Eugênio’s father. The entrepreneur, in turn, will be in disbelief.

It is worth noting that Beyond the Illusion is written by Alessandra Poggi, under the general direction of Luís Felipe Sá and artistic direction of Luiz Henrique Rios. Starred by Larissa Manoela and Rafael Vittithe soap opera also features Danilo Mesquita, Débora Ozório, Malu Galli and others.