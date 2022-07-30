Ursula seeks revenge and runs over Yolanda in Beyond the Illusion

Yolanda (Duda Brack) got lucky when he found the folder that contains the evidence against Joaquim (Danilo Mesquita), in addition to the photo negatives containing the crook kissing her, starting to use this to blackmail him, getting a good amount of money, but that situation is about to change. In the next chapters of Beyond the Illusionrevenge will take over Ursula (Bárbara Paz) to the point of being able to run over the actress.

The situation is not easy for Joaquim, as all his plots are almost being revealed to everyone, but he is still doing everything he can to prevent that from happening. One of the methods found was to give in to the blackmail of Iolanda who asked for a large amount of money to deliver the folder with the evidence of her weaving scam, and thus get rid of it once and for all.

Úrsula does everything to protect Joaquim from Iolanda’s blackmail. Source: Reproduction/Globo

It turns out that this was not enough for Iolanda, who went back to blackmailing the crook in another way, which made Úrsula furious, promising her son that she would fix this situation. Eugênio’s wife (Marcello Novaes) sets a trap for the actress when she realizes that she was going to meet Isadora (Larissa Manoela) and on the way, runs over her in the hope that she will die from the “accident”, fleeing the scene soon after.

The atmosphere of tension takes over the place and Iolanda is immediately taken to the hospital. Fortunately, she survives and still tells Margô (Marisa Orth) that she still has copies of the documents that incriminate Joaquim and promises that she will use them to get revenge.