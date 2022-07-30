Ursula shoots and kills Abel in ‘Beyond Illusion’ | come around

“Right in the bull’s-eye!! I arrived on time for payment!”, says Abel.
Joaquim threatens Abel in ‘Beyond Illusion — Photo: Globo
Joaquim will refuse to share the stolen money and will point a gun at his rival. With the refusal, Abel will pull out a knife and put it on Úrsula’s neck, taking her hostage.
“Give me the bag or I’ll hurt your mommy”, threatens Abel.
Abel threatens Úrsula in ‘Beyond Illusion’ – Photo: Globo
Joaquim will let the suitcase with money fall on the floor to distract Abel. Ursula will manage to free herself, pick up the weapon and point it at the weaver.
“Enough of the threats, you bastard!”, Úrsula says as she shoots the man in the chest.
Abel will drop dead at once! Don’t miss the next chapters of your 6 o’clock soap opera!
Úrsula shoots Abel in ‘Beyond Illusion’ – Photo: Globo
Abel is shot in ‘Beyond Illusion’ – Photo: Globo
30 Jul
Saturday
Joaquim threatens David with a gun, and Heloísa intervenes. Emília asks Cipriano to tell Jojô that she loves him. Arminda crowns Margô as the new queen of radio. David thanks Heloísa for saving him from Joaquim. Lorenzo and Letícia notice the atmosphere between Cipriano and Giovanna. Enrico blackmails Joaquim to get a lawyer. Violeta argues with Eugênio because of Joaquim. Abel threatens to fight with Úrsula if Joaquim doesn’t give him money. Lisiê tells Tenório about Olivia’s condition. Elias reveals that Olivia cannot get pregnant. Ursula shoots Abel.
