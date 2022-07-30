Usiminas (USIM5): analysts have different views on results, while monitoring cost increases; stocks fall nearly 5%

Good results and positive outlook, overall negative numbers or satisfactory data but with high uncertainty? The evaluations on the balance sheet of Usiminas (USIM5), released this Friday (29) before the opening of the market, were the most diverse. The shares, in turn, registered a sharp drop, from 4.76%, to R$ 8.61, also on a negative day for the prices of metallic commodities with signs that China will continue with the “Covid-zero” policy. ”.

Goldman Sachs points out that Usiminas’ recurring earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) in the quarter, of R$1.9 billion, was 8% below the bank’s projection, but 13% above the Bloomberg consensus.

“Operating results were good and we were pleased to see the realized price of steel increasing 16% on a quarterly basis and reflecting the increase in car prices”, assess the bank’s analysts.

In addition, they welcomed the operational improvement in the iron ore division, with sales volumes recovering from the lows of 1Q21 and growing 16% year-on-year and 48% quarterly. Mining Ebitda of BRL 385 million was in line with the house’s projection, although realized prices were 19% above their expectations, followed by an also higher cash cost per ton (11% higher than Goldman’s projection). .

On the negative side, free cash flow generation in the quarter was close to zero due to the strong consumption of working capital of R$ 1.2 billion (inventories more priced).

Going forward, however, Goldman expects investors’ attention will turn to possible pressure on steel prices due to continued weakness in demand and the recent drop in international prices, as well as cost pressure from raw materials. still high cousins.

In conversations with investors, analysts at the bank point out that negative earnings momentum and a lack of positive catalysts have dampened appetite to invest in equities. However, the assets still have a buy recommendation for the house, with a target price of R$ 18, or a 99% appreciation potential compared to the closing of the day before.

For Bradesco BBI, the second quarter figures were in line with its estimates, with positive highlights being higher-than-expected domestic shipments, which jumped 9% in the quarter, and realized domestic steel prices, which increased 16% sequentially. “That said, Usiminas managed to recover margins in the quarter”, he says.

Looking ahead, the bank’s analysts expect Ebitda and margins to compress slightly in the coming quarters, mainly because costs are expected to remain high, while realized prices may decline, due to recent discounts in the distribution channel.

“However, we also see room for international steel prices to recover over the second half of the year, driven by China (although not linearly), which would support domestic prices (potentially in the fourth quarter) and also it would improve the mood of the market, supporting Usiminas’ actions”, he points out. Also selling USIM5 shares at well-discounted prices, BBI has a recommendation equivalent to buy (outperform, or performance above the market average) for USIM5, with a target price of BRL 20 (upside potential of 121%).

Itaú BBA highlighted the numbers presented in the quarter as negative, with Ebitda 6% below its estimate, although 24% higher compared to 1Q22.

“The results were aided by sequential increases in domestic steel volumes and prices and an increase in consolidated iron ore shipments, which more than offset lower steel export volumes and worsening iron ore price realization.” .

Usiminas also provided guidance for 3Q22 steel volumes (down 8% on a quarterly basis) and announced the restart of Blast Furnace 2 at Ipatinga by October. The company announced that its coke plants should be in full operation only in the second half of 2023, negatively impacting costs, according to the BBA. Thus, greater purchases of coke (fuel generated from coal and used as a reductant of iron ore in steel blast furnaces) from third parties are expected.

BBA saw the numbers as below expectations, but they continue with an outperform recommendation for the assets, with a target price of R$17, or up potential of 88%.

No slowdown in consumption

In an earnings conference call, Miguel Camejo, commercial director at the steel company, said that Brazilian demand for steel in the second half of the year shows signs of stability, despite volatility and uncertainties abroad.

“We are observing certain stability in consumption and demand in the domestic market”, said the Executive. “It is something positive considering the international scenario and derived from the behavior and resilience of many industrial sectors in Brazil”, he added.

Meanwhile, Usiminas’ CFO, Thiago Rodrigues, said the company’s input cost structure, which includes coal and iron ore, should remain in the third quarter basically the same as in the second quarter, as the company still will roll steel slabs previously purchased from third parties at higher prices.

Carlos Rezzonico, Mining CEO, also stated that “costs, in principle, will remain at the current level; we are working on cost reduction, but the actions we are going to implement cannot be in the short term. It will also depend on the cost of fuel, because in mining the movement of material is one of the biggest costs”.

Regarding dividends, Tiago Rodrigues, Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations, pointed out that the company does not foresee payments for the first half of 2022. He also said that the company will "wait for the result of the year to define dividends to shareholders". (with Reuters)

