Vagner Love calls Selva do Leão Island and gets emotional in Sport: “I even cried, I didn’t expect it” | sport

At 38 years of age, there is little in football that Vagner Love has not yet lived.

– I want to play until when my body obeys – he confesses.

There were six countries, 13 clubs and 23 titles during two decades of career. Now, for the first time, he is in football in the Brazilian Northeast. Hired by Sport for Serie B, shirt 99 arrived at the club with star status and ended up being presented in front of a crowded Ilha do Retiro last Thursday.

“It was very emotional for me. After I left, I even cried a little.”

1 of 2 Vagner Love presented to Sport fans — Photo: Rafael Bandeira / SCR Vagner Love presented to the Sport fan — Photo: Rafael Bandeira / SCR

Vagner Love is presented in Sport: “I feel butterflies in my stomach, my heart is racing”

The tears – revealed by the athlete – escaped in the locker room of the stadium, after the Olympic return in front of the red-black crowd.

“I didn’t expect to receive so much affection from the fans. What happened moved me a lot. I was very emotional. I want to do everything I can to reciprocate that affection,” he says.

From Claudinei’s debut to Vagner Love’s Olympic round: Sport wins and glues in the G-4 of Serie B

In Ilha do Retiro, the striker is regularized in the CBF’s BID and is still waiting for the chance to debut, but he found the crowd for the first time last Thursday – with 15,011 present at the stadium.

“It’s sensational. That’s what I ask of the fans. Encourage the team to make Ilha do Retiro a jungle, the Jungle of the Lion.”

Sport beats Guarani on the night of Vagner Love’s presentation

Sport awaits Gustavo Coutinho’s arrival to sign a contract until the end of 2022

Love had been sought out by Paysandu and other clubs in the Campeonato Brasileiro Série B, but ended up prioritizing Sport in the negotiations. On the side of Sport, the strong history as top scorer that ended up being the differential for the hiring. Even because the team suffers from the performance of the attack – among the worst in the championship in 2022.

– All the clubs that I passed, I always thought about scoring goals. That’s what brought me to Sport. I want to score goals, help the team. If not in goals, with assistance. If I have to run, defend, I want to do a little bit of everything so that we conquer the objectives – says the attacker.

Despite the goals, Love avoids projecting numbers.

– I never did. I let things happen naturally – explains.

Vagner Love is presented to Sport fans on Ilha do Retiro

Rafael Thyere receives demand from Fortaleza, but business does not progress

Since leaving Brazil in 2020, the striker has amassed 25 goals – just one this season, for Denmark’s Midtjylland. Despite this, Love surprised Sport in a positive way with his physical form and is now just waiting for an opportunity to debut.

– I’m ready. But of course the commission will decide, Claudinei will decide, if it’s possible for me to be on the field.

“When I score, there will be heart for the fans.”