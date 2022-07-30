Vasco is interested in Bruno Tubarão, from Bragantino, but lack of agreement with striker locks negotiation | vasco

Vasco is still in the market looking for reinforcements, especially for the offensive sector. The club is negotiating the hiring of Bruno Tubarão, a 27-year-old striker from Bragantino. Conversations with the São Paulo team are progressing well, but there is still no agreement with the player.

The São Paulo club, with whom Tubarão has a contract until 2023, would not make it difficult to leave and had already released the athlete. Vasco, however, has not yet reached an agreement on values ​​with the player and treats the agreement, at that moment, with pessimism. Conversations are ongoing. The interest in the attacker was revealed by SBT.

Bruno Tubarão started his career in football in Rio, at Cabofriense, but has been at Bragantino since 2018. At the São Paulo club he was champion of Serie B in 2019. In the current season, he has been listed, but has been little used by coach Maurício Barbieri.

So far, Vasco has made three signings in the transfer window. The main one was Alex Teixeira, who debuts this Sunday against Chapeconense. In addition to them, the club hit with striker Fábio Gomes, from Atlético-MG, and left-back Paulo Victor, from Inter.

Vasco is still negotiating with Gustavo Maia, also from Internacional, but the deal has not yet been finalized. The club also dreams of Paulinho’s return, with the help of 777 Partners, but the negotiation is seen as unlikely because of the amounts involved and the short time the company would have to make the deal viable.

