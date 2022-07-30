Vasco should announce two more reinforcements in the coming hours

Vasco da Gama, will announce in the next few hours two more reinforcements for the sequence of Series B. The striker, Fábio Gomes, 25 years old, loaned by Atlético Mineiro until November this year. The other is left-back Paulo Vitor coming from Internacional. Once the contracts are signed, the names will be made official as new hires.

While we have arrivals, we also have departures. The right side, Weverton exchanges Vasco for Inter, including the BID of the CBF has already withdrawn his name in the entity. The other one who left São Januário was the striker, Getúlio, who accepted a good proposal to play in Japan. He was delivered to the medical department with a muscle injury.

Meanwhile, the team will play again next Sunday (07/31), at 4 pm, in São Januário with Chapecoense, defending the vice-leadership of the championship. The match marks the debut of Alex Teixeira who returns to the club at the age of 32. It remains to be seen if he will start playing or if he will stay as an option for the second half.

The coach, Emilio Faro, cheered by the crowd after the 4-0 victory at CRB, has the complete group, without suspension problems or medical order to take Chapecoense and get 3 more important points, getting closer to access to Serie A Vasco works with 64 points to go up, winning goes to 41, staying 23 from the goal.