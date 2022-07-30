Verstappen sees Ferrari ahead in Hungary, but rain could change – Formula 1 News

Max Verstappen had a more discreet Friday in Hungary compared to Ferrari rivals Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, who led the day’s two free practice sessions. The Dutchman ended FP2 in fourth with a time of 1min18s728 and admitted that he already expected more difficulties at the Budapest circuit.

In the opinion of the #1 in Red Bull, the Italian rival has everything to walk ahead of the Taureans throughout the weekend in Hungary. “As expected today was a little tricky, we are trying to find the right balance from high to low speed,” explained Verstappen. “Sometimes it worked, other times it didn’t. We have some work to do.”

▶️ Subscribe to both GRAND PRIZE YouTube channels: GP | GP2

▶️ Discover the GRAND PRIZE channel on Twitch by clicking here!

Max Verstappen complained about the balance of the Red Bull car (Photo: Red Bull Content Pool)

“I think the Ferraris will be ahead of us this weekend, it will be difficult to beat them. We will work hard overnight to try to close this gap as much as possible”, added the driver, who leads the Drivers’ Championship with 233 points, against 170 for Leclerc.

For the classification, the forecast is for a lot of rain, which should bring a completely different scenario from the one seen in free practice. And that’s what Max bets on.

“It looks like the weather will have an impact for tomorrow. In the dry, we can put in a lot of effort to compete, but the story can be different in the rain. Who knows, we’ll see.”

O BIG PRIZE accompanies LIVE and IN REAL TIME all the activities of the Hungarian GP weekend. On Saturday, FP3 is scheduled for 8 am (Brasília, GMT-3), while qualifying starts at 11 am.

Access the Spanish and Portuguese-PT versions of BIG PRIZEin addition to the partners Nosso Palestra and Escanteio SP.