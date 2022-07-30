“Very Great School of Humility”

The actress commented on the relationship she had with the presenter and changes in her career

Letícia Spiller was the most recent guest of the “OtoLab”, program directed by the actor Octaviano Costa and, during the interview, the actress commented on his early careerstill in his teens, as a paquita from Xuxa and What did you learn during that period of your life?.

Recalling the great success that was the “Xou da Xuxa”, Spiller commented on the audience experience: “It was madness! We played shows in stadiums for 60,000 people”, he recalled. She was the presenter’s paquita from 16 to 19 years old and remembers that time with great affection.

One of the main lessons she learned from this, according to her, was about humility: “I saw what was mega too early. I had a great school of humility with ‘Xou da Xuxa’. Put your foot on the ground, get off the cake and not find yourself”, revealed.

With success, it didn’t take long until Letícia reached new heights in her career and as a stage assistant, she decided to focus on acting: “In fact, the transition was from ‘actress’ to ‘paquita’ and from ‘paquita’ to ‘actress’. My passion has always been theater, which I’ve been doing since I was 12. But I wanted to work and I saw in ‘Xou da Xuxa’ a possibility to do something artistic”, he said finishing.