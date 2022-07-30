Victim of false imprisonment exposes threats from husband: ‘Only leaves dead’

The news of the woman who was in private prison for 17 years, along with her two children, in her own home, reverberated on social media. The suspect, Luiz Antônio Santos Silva, the victim’s husband, was arrested for the crime this Thursday (28), in the city of Guaratiba, in Rio de Janeiro.

Upon arriving at the police station, the woman said that she was constantly chained and tied up, in addition to never seeing sunlight. She also said that she received constant threats from her husband, including death.

“You have to stay with me until the end, if you leave, you’ll only leave here dead”, said Luiz, with whom he lived with the victim for 23 years. The woman commented that, since the beginning of the relationship, she can no longer work and study because the suspect did not authorize her.

Woman carrying daughter after freedom (Photo: Reproduction / Social Networks)

Neighbors knew about the case and even informed the Guardianship Council, but there was no response. A local resident told G1 that he was trying to feed the family, but Luiz threw the food away.

“The children [de 19 e 22 anos] They were trapped, tied down. On Wednesday, I brought bread, but the woman said that Luiz saw it and threw it away, said that he wanted to hit her, that he thought it was bad, and that they did not eat anything,” she said. The Mobile Emergency Care Service (Samu) was activated. The 43rd DP investigates the case.