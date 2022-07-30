Video shows Ukrainian prisoner being castrated by Russian soldier, says newspaper

A video that would show a Ukrainian prisoner of war being mutilated by a Russian soldier caused outrage on social media.

The footage, posted on a pro-Russia Telegram account, shows a man in Ukrainian uniform with his hands tied behind his back, being beaten with blows to the head, while a man in Russian uniform and a black hat uses what appears to be a stiletto to apparently castrate the enemy combatant in an abandoned area.

The soldiers involved in the brutal act appear next to an armored vehicle marked with the letter “Z”the symbol of the invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces, which began at the end of February.

Newsweek said it had not independently verified the images, but assistant editor for International at The Times in London (England), Maxim Tucker, tweeted that the video is “genuine”, according to the investigative website “Bellingcat”. A report by the “Kyiv Post” of Kiev, the Ukrainian capital, also claimed that the video is true.

Tucker posted that “Bellingcat” said that “the same soldier appeared in a video on Russian TV (with the same hat) and there was no evidence that the video had been rigged”.

However, there are mixed reports about who the Russian soldier in the video is, from very strong footage, as well as where and when the alleged incident took place. The Ukraine Alert Twitter account, which updates the war, identified the soldier as “probably” Vitaly Aroshanov, a member of the Wagner mercenary group fighting alongside Moscow forces in Ukraine. He would originate from the Republic of Kalmykia, which is part of the Russian Federation and which is the only region in Europe where Buddhism is the predominant religion.