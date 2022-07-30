VIRTUAL calculator shows you how much you will receive in the 13th SALARY: Check it out!

The 13th salary will soon be paid to workers, due to the end of the coming year. Many workers make plans with this money, which can include paying off debts, traveling, buying new items for the home, among others. It can be called either a 13th salary or a Christmas allowance.

The amount is a labor right guaranteed by Law 4090. In general, employers usually pay the benefit at the end of the year. However, many workers may have doubts about how much they will receive from the 13th salary. The account can be made using a virtual calculator. See more below.

Who can receive 13th salary?

It is important to note that to be entitled to receive the 13th salary, the worker must meet certain requirements. In this way, they are:

1) Perform work activities in a formal way. In other words, having a formal job;

2) To be an urban worker, or a rural worker, or a domestic worker or a freelancer. In addition, pensioners or retirees through the INSS are also entitled to receive the 13th salary installment.

Still, there are some cases worth mentioning. The first is in relation to interns. Those who do an internship do not have, by law, the right to value. However, companies or the corresponding location can pay if they wish.

Another issue concerns workers dismissed with just cause. If the dismissal occurs before the first installment, then the workers are not entitled to pay the second installment.

In the case of workers on leave due to an accident, the salary allowance to be received is proportional to the time worked.

Finally, workers on sick leave and who are beneficiaries of sick pay are entitled to receive a part from the employer and another part via the INSS.

How to use virtual calculator?

To make calculations easier and to know how much the worker can receive from the 13th salary, it is now possible to count on a virtual calculator that allows employees to do the math.

To use it, it’s simple. Thus, just enter the following data: total months worked, gross salary, number of installments in which the benefit is expected to be paid. That’s because employers can choose to split the payment of the 13th salary into two installments, if they want.

Also, you can enter the number of dependents, although this information is optional.

Then click on “calculate”. After that, the value will appear on the screen.

To access the virtual calculator and find out how much you will receive from the 13th salary, you can use the link: https://bityli.com/XgiRiT.

