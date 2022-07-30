Waking up at 6:44 am can guarantee a good mood all day. Understand the formula! – Health

(photo: Freepik/Dragana_Gordic)

Waking up in a good mood is one of the best ways to make the most of the day and be able to do all your daily activities efficiently and productively. Finding this ideal routine to spend the day in a good mood is not simple, but according to a British researcher and mathematician, it is possible to have a perfect morning formula to stay out of a bad mood.

The mathematical formula developed by Anne-Marie Imafidon was created after a study involving 2,000 UK adults identified that the perfect time to get up is 6:44 am.

However, the routine goes beyond waking up. According to Anne-Marie, I need to stay in bed until 7:12, giving me time to stretch. Next, the ideal is to do 21 minutes of exercise, spend 10 minutes under the shower and have an 18-minute breakfast.

Despite this, the researcher guarantees that, even following the routine, it is ideal to keep eight hours of sleep every night, but she believes that the schedules for each activity can be adapted depending on each person’s routine.

“Not everyone has the same routine, but a combination of different elements must be key to ‘getting out of bed on the right side’ – especially after so many of us admit to regularly waking up in a bad mood,” she points out.

Common bad mood throughout the week

According to Anne-Marie, the computed data show that 29% of adults start the day in a bad mood, on average. It also showed that 36% of participants believed they were stuck in a morning routine. The data also show that 25% of people are tired most of the morning. However, for 28%, not having a good meal at the beginning of the day guarantees a bad mood.

Check out the full formula below:

Mathematical formula developed by Anne-Marie Imafidon shows the best morning routine to start the day in a good mood (photo: Reproduction/SWNS)



understanding the formula

s – represent the minutes spent in the shower

and – are the minutes spent in the exercise

B – represent the minutes spent having breakfast

H – just the hours spent sleeping

w – the difference (in hours) between when you get out of bed and 7:12 am (ideal time to get up)

ç – are the minutes spent on any other single ‘preparation’ activity, divided by 2 (e.g. reading the news, meditating)

g based on the ideal number of minutes to get ready on average, which was identified by the study