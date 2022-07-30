Wanessa and Sandy release first song together on August 1

Wanessa Camargo and Sandy will fulfill the wish of a whole generation of fans next Monday (1): they launch the first musical partnership of their career.

This column of splash found that the singers, who have already been identified as rivals, were recording together, and the information was confirmed by Sandy’s adviser, who gave all the details and provided an exclusive photo of the two on the recording.

The song is called “Leve” and will be part of the project “We, Voz, Eles 2”, already announced by Sandy on social media. The episode with Wanessa will be released on Monday at 12 pm on YouTube, and the song will be out on Thursday (4). Fans will be able to follow the whole relaxed recording process, which took place at the end of June, in the studio of the couple Sandy and Lucas Lima, in Campinas (SP).

Wanessa and Sandy were considered “friends and rivals” for a while. Daughters of renowned sertanejos, rumors that they had a competition behind the scenes took over the media for a long time.

Zezé Di Camargo’s daughter even talked about it in the series “É o Amor”, shown on Netflix: “I started to see a comparison with an artist that I really like, Sandy. marketing. And I felt bad about it. I really liked Sandy and Junior. I was a fan, I would go to their shows. And it hurt me, because I was afraid she would think I wanted to imitate her.”

“That everything they were saying, I also believed. ‘That she (I) didn’t sing? That she wasn’t talented? That she was only there because she was the daughter of who she was?. That I believed too, because I didn’t believe in myself”, said Vanessa.

The musical partnership with Sandy comes to Wanessa Camargo at a delicate moment in her professional life. As she advanced this column of Splash, the singer, since she took over the relationship with Dado Dolabella, was unable to renew contracts and ended the working partnership with the businesswoman.

The project “We, Voz, Eles 2” brings Sandy with several musical partnerships. Ludmilla was also named as one of the voices that will be on the project.

In a teaser posted on social media, Sandy says: “In 2018, I did the project ‘We, Voz, Eles’, all duets, and I was loving the tour. Then I jumped headfirst into a gigantic tour again as a duo. I’m sure the next step would be a record alone, right? The pandemic came. After two years totally isolated, I thought: ‘What? Record alone? I just want to see people!’.