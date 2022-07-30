“We warned you it was a trap”

Some weeks ago, Sonia Abrão has been commenting on the backstage situation on the show “Mais Você”, presented by Ana Maria Braga on Globo. This Thursday (28), the presenter of “A Tarde é Sua” did not hold back the debauchery when talking about the latest news about the new parrot that accompanies Ana Maria in the attraction, Louro Mané.

This morning, the puppet asked to taste a dish prepared by Ana Maria, but was ignored. The public did not fail to notice the “ice” that the presenter gave to the character, and of course Sonia didn’t stop pouring her venom about the case. “Serves you right to this Blonde. We warned that it was a trap, that that cuddle was all pretense. You didn’t believe it, you keep sweetening the beak of those who don’t want you”, she joked.

Then she still spoke on the increase in Louro Mané’s appearances in the program’s merchandising actions. “At least he earns, he has to have compensation”, she declared, who has been making it clear that she does not agree with the attitudes of Ana Maria Braga and “got a scolding” from the global presenter after she denied an information given by the journalist on her program.

Rekindling the controversy

At the beginning of the week, presenter Sonia Abrão reignited a fuss about an alleged fight that would have happened between Ana Maria Braga and Louro Mané, mascot of the program “Mais Você”, Louro José’s replacement. The journalist spoke about the subject again during her participation in the “Programa do Ratinho”, this Monday (25).

It turns out that the presenter of “A Tarde É Sua”, from RedeTV!, did not like being denied by the blonde during a morning edition of TV Globo: “I’m telling the truth. My program is telling the truth. Our reporter she’s telling the truth. She was the one who lied, because it was convenient for her to do so. After all, the situation was quite complicated, if she didn’t wipe the air, things could get more difficult”, said Sônia.