what is known about family held in prison for 17 years







Wife and two children were held in private prison for 17 years Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo

After it came to light that military police rescued a family from sub-human conditions, who had been kept in private prison for 17 years, neighbors revealed how the suspect acted. In the neighborhood, he was known to listen to loud music to drown out the screams of his wife and two children. The man was arrested and the victims taken to hospital. The case remains under investigation by the Civil Police.

Read below what is already known about the prison involving the family, who was rescued on Rua Leonel Rocha, in Guaratiba, West Zone of Rio de Janeiro, this Thursday (28).

residency conditions

The aggressor, identified as Luiz Antônio Santos Silva, nicknamed by residents of the DJ neighborhood, lived in the residence where the rescue took place; his wife; and the couple’s two children, aged 19 and 22.

The young people, despite their age, appeared to be children due to malnutrition, according to a report by one of the police officers who attended the event to TV Globo.

The wife and two children lived in extremely precarious conditions, tied up and dirty. The two youths were found in chains.





The woman’s children and the one suspected of keeping them in prison were tied up, dirty and malnourished. Photo: Disclosure / PM

Hunger, violence and exclusion

As reported by TV Globo, when testifying to the police, the woman revealed that she and her children were constantly suffering physical and psychological violence from the suspect, and went up to three days without eating. A neighbor told the vehicle in an interview that he bought bread for the victims and the man threw it away.

The woman also reported that whenever she tried to separate from her husband, she was threatened with death. In addition, the victim said that her husband never allowed her to work or her children to go to school.

Why did suspect have the nickname DJ?

The suspected man often used loud music to drown out the voices and screams of the family he had held captive for 17 years. Because of this custom, he was nicknamed ‘DJ’ by neighbors in Guaratiba.

In an interview for the RJ2, from TV Globo, a neighbor mentioned the nickname. “It was difficult to hear anything because the children were screaming and he would turn it up very loud. So much so that they called him a DJ.”





Mother and two children are said to have been held in prison in Rio Photo: Disclosure / PM

The report was confirmed by another resident of the region: “We passed by here many times and the music was loud. He had a very large sound system in there, it seems to muffle the situation that was happening”.

How did the police arrive at the scene?

The police team located the victims at a residence after receiving an anonymous tip. Arriving at the scene, the Mobile Emergency Service (SAMU) was triggered and the suspect was arrested.

Authorities knew about the case for 2 years

Guardianship Council, Civil Police, Public Ministry and Justice were aware of the situation of the family in private prison, in the west of Rio de Janeiro, for at least two years.

However, only yesterday (28), military police released the woman and her two children from the situation of deprivation of liberty.

According to a counselor to the Guardianship Counselor interviewed by Agência Brasil, the agency became aware of the situation two years ago and, shortly thereafter, registered a case at a police station, notified the Public Ministry (MPRJ) and presented a representation to the Childhood Court. and Youth.





PM frees mother and 2 children held in private prison for 17 years in RJ Photo: Disclosure / PM

According to the MPRJ, the Guardianship Council informed the Prosecutor’s Office for Children and Youth that it had already taken the relevant measures and informed the military and civil police of the case. In addition, the Guardianship Council would have informed the MPRJ that the entire protection network in the municipality was aware and that the council had asked the Justice for actions to protect the victims.

Victims’ health status

The Municipal Health Department of Rio de Janeiro informed the Earthby means of a note, that the three patients present dehydration and severe malnutrition, however, they have already been stabilized and are receiving all the necessary clinical care, in addition to the monitoring of social and mental health services.