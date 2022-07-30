What is known about the first monkeypox death in Brazil

29 July 2022 Updated 3 hours ago

Credit, Science Photo Library photo caption, Monkeypox virus particle; WHO detected around 80 cases in 12 countries

The Ministry of Health confirmed this Friday morning (29/7) the first death by monkeypox in Brazil. According to the folder, the victim is a 41-year-old man who lived in the city of Uberlândia, in Minas Gerais.

The patient, according to the Ministry of Health, had “low immunity and comorbidities, including cancer (lymphoma), which led to a worsening of the condition”. He was “hospitalized in a public hospital in Belo Horizonte, and then taken to the ICU. The cause of death was septic shock, aggravated by Monkeypox (monkey pox),” according to a press release.

This is the first death from the disease recorded outside Africa. Monkeypox has been confirmed so far in more than 16,000 patients spread across 74 countries.

The Ministry of Health said it has 50,000 doses of the smallpox vaccine, but that it will not carry out a mass immunization. The folder still treats the disease as an outbreak, a stage before an epidemic and a pandemic.

On July 23, the World Health Organization (WHO) classified the disease as a global health emergency. Other diseases that have gained the same status in recent years are covid-19, zika and ebola.

In Brazil, more than 1,066 cases have been detected so far. The data was compiled by Our World In Data and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Monkeypox is an infection caused by a virus that usually manifests itself in a mild form – the main symptoms are fever, pain and the appearance of lesions and sores in some specific parts of the body.

What is monkeypox?

It is a disease caused by the virus. monkeypoxwhich belongs to the same family as the human smallpox virus.

Cases of this infection were relatively common in Central and West Africa, especially in regions with tropical forests. More recently, the number of cases appears to have increased in urban areas as well.

Despite the name, the main hosts of this virus in nature are rodents. But non-human primates are also affected by this type of smallpox.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Monkeypox causes painful itching, which causes lesions, but the tendency is for the condition to be mild and disappear in a few weeks.

How is monkeypox transmitted?

Monkeypox is spread when someone has close contact with skin lesions, respiratory secretions, or objects used by a person who is infected.

The virus can still be passed from mother to child during pregnancy through the placenta.

So far, the pathogen has not been officially described as a sexually transmitted infection, but the disease can be passed on during sexual intercourse by close proximity and skin-to-skin contact between the people involved.

Many of the cases reported to date have been seen in men who have sex with men. This has even led the UK Health Safety Agency to urge these individuals to pay more attention to itching or skin lesions that seem unusual to them, especially in the anal and genital area.

They were instructed to contact their local health services in case of any symptoms or concerns. But officials point out that anyone, regardless of sexual orientation, can be infected.

Infected animals such as monkeys, mice and squirrels can also transmit the virus.

What are the symptoms of monkeypox?

The WHO explains that the incubation period (the time between the virus invading cells and the appearance of the first symptoms) usually varies from 6 to 13 days, but can reach up to 21 days.

From the onset of symptoms, the infection can be divided into two moments.

First, there is the invasion period, which lasts up to 5 days. At this time, the patient may have:

Fever;

Strong headache;

Swelling in the lymph nodes (popularly known as “ingua”);

Back pain;

Muscle aches;

Intense lack of energy.

After the invasion period, the second stage begins, which is marked by wounds on the skin. These skin tags usually appear after 1 to 3 days of the onset of fever.

The sores usually focus on the face, on the extremities of the body, such as the palms of the hands and soles of the feet, on the mucosa of the mouth, on the genitals and in the eyes.

Doctors report that, in the current outbreak, the lesions have been more often found in the anus and genitals region.

They appear as flat sores and, over time, form small blisters with fluid inside. Then they get a cone.

But the patient may only have a reddening of the skin that resembles an irritation.

Credit, UKHSA photo caption, Monkeypox itch goes through different stages until the formation of skin lesions

The number of skin tags varies greatly: some patients have few, while others have thousands.

Can monkeypox be serious?

Most of the time, monkeypox is a self-limiting condition. This means that after two to four weeks, the symptoms are gone and the person is fine.

The most severe cases happen more often in children and have to do with their health condition and a high exposure to the virus.

Complications are also more common in patients with immune system problems.

Severe conditions are related to the emergence of pneumonia, sepsis, encephalitis (inflammation of the brain) and eye infection, which can even lead to blindness.

Historically, the death rate from monkeypox in monkeys has been estimated to range between 3 and 6% in infected patients. In the current outbreak, 5 deaths have been confirmed so far.

Generally speaking, people over 40 or 50 years old seem to be more protected. This is because they were vaccinated against smallpox in the past — this immunizer is known to also provide good protection against the virus. monkeypox.

What is the treatment?

Treatment of monkeypox involves clinical support and relief of symptoms such as pain and fever.

Generally, health professionals ask for great care with food and hydration, so that the body has good conditions to fight the virus.

When the patient suffers from secondary infections, it is also possible to use specific drugs to deal with these other viruses, bacteria, fungi or protozoa.

The WHO also points out that there is an antiviral called tecovirimat, which was developed specifically to treat monkeypox.

It has since been cleared by the European Medicines Agency, but is not more widely available.

How is the disease diagnosed?

If the healthcare professional suspects that a patient has monkeypox, he or she may recommend performing some tests.

Laboratory tests, some of which are already available in Brazil, analyze the sample, usually taken from skin lesions, and detect the presence of the virus.

One of the techniques used is PCR, which became very well known during the covid-19 pandemic.

Is there any way to prevent this disease?

Vaccines are the main form of prevention.

According to the WHO, a series of observational studies found that the immunizer that protects against smallpox is 85% effective against monkeypox.

As the smallpox virus was completely eradicated, the vaccination program against this disease was paralyzed from the 1980s onwards.

There is, however, a more recent vaccine against monkeypox, made from the attenuated virus modified in the laboratory.

Used in a two-dose regimen, it has been approved in some places since 2019. Availability of this immunizer is currently very limited.

But in some places, like the UK, vaccination against monkeypox has already started. For now, doses are only available in this country for three groups: healthcare workers, individuals who have had close contact with someone who has been diagnosed with the disease, and lastly, men who are gay, bisexual or who have sex with other men.

In Brazil, the Ministry of Health announced that it is negotiating the purchase of smallpox vaccines. The Butantan Institute and the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation are also studying the possibility of manufacturing doses in the country.

In addition to the vaccine, other forms of prevention involve surveillance and rapid identification of new cases.

Individuals who have been diagnosed with monkeypox should stay in isolation and avoid close contact with others until the skin sores have completely disappeared — this lowers the risk of passing the virus on and creating new chains of transmission in the community.