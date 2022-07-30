What is known about the first monkeypox death in Brazil

Monkeypox virus particle

Credit, Science Photo Library

photo caption,

Monkeypox virus particle; WHO detected around 80 cases in 12 countries

The Ministry of Health confirmed this Friday morning (29/7) the first death by monkeypox in Brazil. According to the folder, the victim is a 41-year-old man who lived in the city of Uberlândia, in Minas Gerais.

The patient, according to the Ministry of Health, had “low immunity and comorbidities, including cancer (lymphoma), which led to a worsening of the condition”. He was “hospitalized in a public hospital in Belo Horizonte, and then taken to the ICU. The cause of death was septic shock, aggravated by Monkeypox (monkey pox),” according to a press release.

This is the first death from the disease recorded outside Africa. Monkeypox has been confirmed so far in more than 16,000 patients spread across 74 countries.

The Ministry of Health said it has 50,000 doses of the smallpox vaccine, but that it will not carry out a mass immunization. The folder still treats the disease as an outbreak, a stage before an epidemic and a pandemic.

