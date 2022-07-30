What is the cheapest 5G cell phone in Brazil? Check prices to have a network in BH

O 5G arrived in Belo Horizonte this Friday (29), but only in some neighborhoods of the city, for now. To take advantage of the signal, which delivers an internet speed 20 times faster than 4G, according to the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel), it is necessary to have a cell phone compatible with the technology. Anatel is responsible for homologating these devices and maintains an updated list of smartphones that support 5G.
Today, there are 70 devices, most of them from Samsung — the cheapest option for the brand is the Samsung A22, which can be found for around R$1,400. The cheapest 5G cell phone in Brazil is the Xiaomi POCO M3 Pro 5G, which is sold for less than R$1,300 in some stores – but, on the official Mi Brasil website, it is almost R$2,800. The values escalate from there, and can exceed R$ 10 thousand in the case of the iPhone 13 Max Pro, Apple’s latest release. iPhones still need to be adapted for “pure 5G”band that brings the maximum potential of the network.
It is also possible to negotiate the value of the cell phone by purchasing directly with the operators. Claro, for example, has a partnership to sell the Moto G62 with Motorola and promises prices below R$ 1,000 if the customer subscribes to certain postpaid telephony plans.
Check out the 5G cell phones that are currently approved by Anatel:
Apple:
- iphone 12
- iPhone SE
- iPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhone 13
- iPhone 13 Pro
- iPhone 13 mini
- iPhone 12
- iPhone 12 Mini
- iPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 12 Pro Max
Asus:
- ROG Phone 5
- ROG Phone 5s
- Zenfone 8
- Zenfone 8 Flip
Nokia:
Lenovo:
Motorola:
- Motorola Edge 30 Pro 5G
- Motorola Edge 30 5G
- Motorola Edge
- Moto G62 5G
- Moto G82 5G
- Motorola Moto G50 5G
- Motorola Edge 20
- Motorola Edge 20 Pro
- Motorola Edge 20 Lite
- Motorola Moto G 5G Plus
- Moto G71
- Moto g200
- Motorola Moto G 5G
- Moto G G100
Positive:
Really:
- Realme GT 2 Pro
- Realme GT Master Edition
- Realme 9 Pro+
Samsung:
- Samsung Galaxy A73 5G
- Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
- Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
- Samsung Galaxy M23 5G
- Samsung Galaxy M53
- Samsung Galaxy M33 5G
- Samsung Galaxy A13 5G
- Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G
- Samsung Galaxy note 20 Ultra 5G
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
- Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3
- Samsung Galaxy A23 5G
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G
- Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
- Samsung Galaxy M52 5G
- Samsung S22+
- Samsung Galaxy S22
- Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
- Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
- Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
- Samsung Galaxy A32 5G
- Samsung Galaxy A52
- Samsung Galaxy A33 5G
- Samsung Galaxy A53
TCL:
Xiaomi:
- Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G
- Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro
- Xiaomi Redmi 10 5G
- Xiaomi 12 Lite
- Xiaomi 11 Lite
- Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G
5G plans can be more expensive
According to the clear and Vivo, customers who have 5G-compatible cell phones will not pay additional fees to access the network, without the need to change plans or SIM cards.
Tim’s customers Those who have a 5G-capable cell phone will be able to access the 5G NSA (“Non Standalone”) signal automatically — it is faster, but still uses part of the 4G backbone and does not reach the full potential of the new network. To migrate to “pure 5G” it is necessary to contact the operator through its service channels. Customers who do not make the change within three months will pay R$20 per month for the option, in addition to the plan they use.