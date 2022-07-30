What is the cheapest 5G cell phone in Brazil? Check prices to have a network in BH

O 5G arrived in Belo Horizonte this Friday (29), but only in some neighborhoods of the city, for now. To take advantage of the signal, which delivers an internet speed 20 times faster than 4G, according to the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel), it is necessary to have a cell phone compatible with the technology. Anatel is responsible for homologating these devices and maintains an updated list of smartphones that support 5G .

Today, there are 70 devices, most of them from Samsung — the cheapest option for the brand is the Samsung A22, which can be found for around R$1,400. The cheapest 5G cell phone in Brazil is the Xiaomi POCO M3 Pro 5G, which is sold for less than R$1,300 in some stores – but, on the official Mi Brasil website, it is almost R$2,800. The values ​​escalate from there, and can exceed R$ 10 thousand in the case of the iPhone 13 Max Pro, Apple’s latest release. iPhones still need to be adapted for “pure 5G” band that brings the maximum potential of the network.

It is also possible to negotiate the value of the cell phone by purchasing directly with the operators. Claro, for example, has a partnership to sell the Moto G62 with Motorola and promises prices below R$ 1,000 if the customer subscribes to certain postpaid telephony plans.

Check out the 5G cell phones that are currently approved by Anatel:

Apple:

iphone 12

iPhone SE

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

Asus:

ROG Phone 5

ROG Phone 5s

Zenfone 8

Zenfone 8 Flip

Nokia:

Lenovo:

Motorola:

Motorola Edge 30 Pro 5G

Motorola Edge 30 5G

Motorola Edge

Moto G62 5G

Moto G82 5G

Motorola Moto G50 5G

Motorola Edge 20

Motorola Edge 20 Pro

Motorola Edge 20 Lite

Motorola Moto G 5G Plus

Moto G71

Moto g200

Motorola Moto G 5G

Moto G G100

Positive:

Really:

Realme GT 2 Pro

Realme GT Master Edition

Realme 9 Pro+

Samsung:

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

Samsung Galaxy M23 5G

Samsung Galaxy M53

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G

Samsung Galaxy note 20 Ultra 5G

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G

Samsung S22+

Samsung Galaxy S22

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G

Samsung Galaxy A52

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G

Samsung Galaxy A53

TCL:

Xiaomi:

Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G

Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi 10 5G

Xiaomi 12 Lite

Xiaomi 11 Lite

Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G

5G plans can be more expensive

According to the clear and Vivo, customers who have 5G-compatible cell phones will not pay additional fees to access the network, without the need to change plans or SIM cards.