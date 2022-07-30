Who was Mother Teresa of Calcutta?

18 missionary nuns crossed the border between Nicaragua and Costa Rica on foot. They were expelled from the country ruled by Daniel Ortega, who has closed more than 200 NGOs. The nuns belonged to the order founded by Mother Teresa of Calcutta and had been in Nicaragua since 1988. There, they maintained a day care center, a home for abandoned and abused girls, and a home for the elderly.

Mother Teresa of Calcutta was born Agnes Conxha Bojaxhiu on August 26, 1910, in Skopje, in the former Yugoslavia, which became the capital of North Macedonia. In 2016, she became a saint and became known as Santa das Sarjetas, because she dedicated almost her entire life to caring for the poor.

Despite some controversies that include her criticism of abortion and religious fundamentalism, Mother Teresa of Calcutta has gone down in history precisely as someone who dedicated herself to charity. Currently, more than 130 countries count on actions of the order that she founded so that her mission would be continued until after her death, which occurred in 1997.

To get to know a little more about Mother and her work, echo selected five facts about her. Check out!

His mission on the outskirts of cities and on the existential outskirts remains to this day an eloquent witness to God’s closeness to the poorest of the poor.

Pope Francis during the canonization mass of Mother Teresa of Calcutta

Why Calcutta?

Mother Teresa of Calcutta created, in 1955, the first house to help children in the space called Shishu Bavan. The idea was for the children to be adopted as most were orphans. Image: Reproduction/Fox News

Kolkata is the capital of the state of West Bengal, an Indian state. And it was precisely in India that Mother Teresa dreamed of acting. There, she arrived on January 6, 1929. But it was in 1946 that her trajectory in the country would take a different course, the course that made her recognized worldwide.

September 10, 1946 is known in Mother’s history as “Inspiration Day”. It was during a train trip to the Himalayas that Mother Teresa felt even more shocked by the poverty in the Asian country and decided that she would dedicate her life to the poor.

At that time, the Indian population lived in extreme poverty. Three years before Mother’s voyage, Bengal, which at the time was administered by the British Empire, experienced a severe famine. It is estimated that around 3 million Indians died from lack of food.

However, after deciding on her mission, Mother Teresa took some time to get permission from the Church and support from the convent where she was to live alongside the poor.

On April 12, 1948, she finally received permission from Pope Pius XII to begin her mission, and at age 38, she left the convent. Two years later, the congregation was approved, expanding throughout India and the world. Currently, the Missionaries of Charity congregation spreads out in more than 130 countries.

friendship with the princess

Seven days separate the deaths of Mother Teresa of Calcutta and Princess Diana, who died on August 31, 1997 in a car accident. Mother wanted to go to a mass in honor of the princess, which did not happen.

The princess and the nun had met five years earlier and became close because Lady Di, in addition to her personal life involving the British crown, was also interested in humanitarian organizations.

Santa with Brazilian airs

Thousands of people gathered in St Peter’s Square in the Vatican on September 4 for the canonization of Mother Teresa. Image: Andreas Solaro/AFP/Getty Images

Mother Teresa of Calcutta was canonized in September 2016, that is, from that date on, she would be considered a saint. That’s because Pope Francis, in 2015, recognized a second miracle attributed to her: the healing of a Brazilian, Marcilio Andrino, with a rare brain infection.

In 2002, the Vatican had already recognized a miracle attributed to the intervention of Mother Teresa, the healing of a Bangladeshi woman who suffered from cancer of the abdomen.

[Ela fez] feel their voice to the powerful on Earth so that they recognize their guilt in the face of the crimes of poverty created by themselves

Pope Francis at the canonization ceremony of Mother Teresa of Calcutta

Nobel Prize of Peace

In 1979 Mother Teresa’s work with the poor was recognized with a Nobel Peace Prize. To this day, she is the only person from Macedonia to receive a Nobel Prize.

Death in the heat of India

Nuns say a prayer at the tomb of Mother Teresa of Calcutta on the anniversary of her death in India Image: Piyal Adhikary/EPA/Efe

After her nightly prayers at the headquarters of the Order of Missionaries of Charity in India, Mother Teresa of Calcutta complained of chest pains. On the night of September 7, 1997, she died of a heart attack at age 87. Inside the chapel, her body had to be held on three blocks of ice because of the intense heat.

After the public announcement of his death, it was written on a panel at the entrance of the headquarters: “Our mother went to Jesus”.