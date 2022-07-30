Why Instagram dropped plans to ‘mimic’ TikTok

  • Shiona McCallum
  • BBC News technology reporter

Instagram announced the suspension of the launch of new functions of its app after the criticism it received from users, influencers and celebrities.

Among the new features was an increase in recommended video content, in a similar style to rival app TikTok.

The screen display mode and the feed (where photos and videos are posted) were criticized, as users said they felt they couldn’t see photos of friends and family like they used to.

Meta, the company that owns Instagram, said it wants “time” to make the right changes.

