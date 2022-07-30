Why the US economy may be on the brink of a recession

28 July 2022

Credit, Getty Images

The US economy shrank for the second straight quarter, reaching a milestone that in many countries would be considered an indication of an economic recession.

The recession is not yet officially a reality in the US, which uses additional data to announce the arrival at such a level.

But the contraction of the economy, at a rate of 0.9% in the 2nd quarter of 2022, attracted wide attention and triggered warnings around the world.

The average price of food, gasoline and other basics in the country is rising at a pace that is already the fastest since 1981.

As the Federal Reserve, the US central bank, raises the benchmark interest rate to try to cool the economy and relieve pressure on prices, fears are mounting that a recession is coming – if it has not officially started already.

Faced with plummeting public confidence, US President Joe Biden has tried to make the case that the economy remains solid, noting that the unemployment rate remains at 3.6% and hiring remains high.

This week, ahead of the Commerce Department’s release of GDP data, he told reporters that the economy “would not go into recession.”

The statement prompted his GOP rivals to accuse the White House of trying to redefine the term.

“A White House ‘rebrand’ of the recession will not reduce the suffering of Americans,” they said.

In the first three months of the year, the US economy shrank at an annual rate of 1.6%. At the time, economists attributed the decline in GDP to “quirks” in the trade data.

But the new figures released on Thursday (28/7) showed a sharper slowdown, with growth pressured by declines in the housing market, business investment and government spending.

Consumer spending grew at a slower annual rate of 1% as people spent more on healthcare, accommodation and food away from home, but reduced purchases of goods and groceries.

“Coming off last year’s historic economic growth — and regaining all the private sector jobs lost during the pandemic crisis — it’s no surprise that the economy is slowing as the Federal Reserve moves to reduce inflation,” Biden said.

“But even as we face historic global challenges, we are on the right track and will emerge from this transition stronger and safer.”

Jeffrey Frankel, a Harvard professor, previously served on the committee of the National Bureau of Economic Research, the group of academics charged with making the official recession declaration. He said he did not believe the country was going through a recession at the beginning of the year, noting strong job growth. But after that period he became less confident.

“Things have already slowed down, so I’m not saying everything is great,” he said. “The chances of a recession going forward are substantially higher than in any given year.”

US inflation hit 9.1% in June, the fastest pace of price appreciation in more than four decades.

On Wednesday, the US central bank responded to the problem with another unusually large increase in its interest rate, its second 0.75 percentage point increase since it began raising rates in March.

By making borrowing costs more expensive, the Federal Reserve hopes to reduce spending on items like homes and cars, in theory easing some of the pressures that are pushing up prices. But lower demand also means a decline in economic activity.

Recent reports have shown that consumer confidence is falling, the housing market is slowing and the country has recorded the first contraction in business activity since 2020.

The US stock market has plummeted since the start of the year and companies such as Facebook and Instagram giant Meta and automaker General Motors have said they plan to slow down hiring. Some other companies, especially in the real estate sector, announced job cuts.

A fragile economy?

Credit, Sasan Kasravi photo caption, Sasan Kasravi lost job, sees ‘systemic failures’ in economy

Sasan Kasravi lost his job in June. He worked as a public speaking teacher in the San Francisco Bay Area of ​​California.

The 31-year-old said he is not personally worried about facing a long period of unemployment. But his views on the US economy are pessimistic, consistent with polls showing that less than 15% of Americans describe US economic conditions as good.

“I think everyone is kind of waiting for the pandemic to pass, for the war in Ukraine to calm down, but that’s not going to solve any of the inherent systemic flaws,” he says, citing high housing costs, student debt and speculative bubbles in sectors. like cryptocurrencies.

“[A economia] seems to be being held up by something fragile and we’re all left wondering if that’s what’s been causing her to plummet.”

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said this week that he does not believe the US economy is in recession, but said there is a slowdown and more is likely to be needed to bring inflation back to normal levels.

How severe the predicted slowdown will be is still a hotly debated topic.

“The last time we saw inflation this high, in the 1980s, we had a pretty deep recession,” said Laura Veldkamp, ​​a finance professor at Columbia University. She said policymakers learned from this experience, raising hopes for a milder downturn.

But slowdowns in China and Europe, which were most affected by rising energy prices caused by the war in Ukraine, add to external risks. The US is not alone in raising interest rates either.

“Many other countries have more serious problems… and are very likely to be hit and that could spill over to us,” says Frankel.

According to the Harvard professor, it is important to consider factors such as the job market to determine the onset of a recession.

He notes that some of the downturns recorded in the past – such as the bursting of the internet bubble in 2001 – would not qualify as recessions under the rule that considers such a scenario only in the case of two straight quarters of contraction, despite the many jobs lost in the era.

Production estimates in the US economy are often updated significantly as more data is accounted for. Even in the UK, there are cases of recessions being reviewed.

Politics, added Frankel, has nothing to do with it, at least historically.

“Every seasoned macroeconomist knows that the US recession is not defined by a mechanical rule,” said Frankel. “But given the polarization of politics, there are people who will be cynical and imagine the worst.”