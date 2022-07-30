Why the US economy may be on the brink of a recession

Yadunandan Singh 1 hour ago Business Comments Off on Why the US economy may be on the brink of a recession 3 Views

Person pays for fruit in dollars

Credit, Getty Images

The US economy shrank for the second straight quarter, reaching a milestone that in many countries would be considered an indication of an economic recession.

The recession is not yet officially a reality in the US, which uses additional data to announce the arrival at such a level.

But the contraction of the economy, at a rate of 0.9% in the 2nd quarter of 2022, attracted wide attention and triggered warnings around the world.

The average price of food, gasoline and other basics in the country is rising at a pace that is already the fastest since 1981.

Tags

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

discover the stock exchange companies that pay the most dividends in Brazil

The record distribution of dividends announced on Thursday, 28, by Petrobras it is just the …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved