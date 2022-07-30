Will I receive an installment of R$ 600 or R$ 720 in August? See the CALENDAR BOLSA FAMÍLIA and VALOR AUXÍLIO BRASIL 2022

O Federal government surprised everyone on the 25th of July, by using the Official Diary of the Union to announce the advance payment of August of the Aid Brazil.

After the change, the benefit will be paid between the 9th and 22nd. In the original calendar the start would only be on the 18th of August.

The change, however, should not interfere with the program’s subsequent payments between September and December. Check the full calendar below.

This July, the schedule followed normal. The beneficiaries also received the amount of R$ 400. However, after the approval of the PEC Kamikaze in Congress and in the Senate, which gives the green light to the government to insert R$ 41 billion in the social programs, the installments between August and December of this year will be BRL 600.

THE Electoral PECwhich injected billions into social programs, goes beyond increasing the share of Auxílio Brasil.

Another benefit that will have the greatest value is the Gas Allowance. Previously, this program paid BRL 53 to Brazilians bimonthly.

After the PEC, the families registered in this service will receive the installment of R$ 720. Being BRL 600 from the Brazil Aid + 120 from the Gas Aid

O Brazil aidalso called as Bolsa Família 2022, is paid according to the final digit of the NIS – Social Identification Number. The program came into effect to replace the old Bolsa Família, in December 2021.

In all, more than 18 million families receive the benefit monthly. However, it is insufficient to reach the entire population of poverty and extreme poverty.

According to research carried out by the Brazilian Research Network on Food and Nutrition Sovereignty and Security (Rede Penssan), 33.1 million Brazilians are hungry today in the countryequivalent to 15.5% of the population.

NIS ending in 1 – Received on August 9;

NIS ending in 2 – Receives August 10th;

NIS ending in 3 – Receives August 11th;

NIS ending on 4 – Receives on August 12;

NIS ending on 5 – Received on August 15th;

NIS ended on 6 – Receives on August 16;

NIS ending on 7th – Receives on August 17th;

NIS ended on 8 – Receives on August 18;

NIS ended on 9th – Receives on August 19th;

NIS ending in 0 – Received on August 22nd.



For the PEC to come into effect, it would be necessary to approve the Senate and the Chamber in two rounds.

In the first House, it was on the 30th of June. then in Congress with overwhelming votes.

In the Federal Senate, only José Serra (PSDB-SP) was against it. In Congress, there were 469 votes in favor and 17 votes against.

On the night of Thursday, July 14, the Proposal for the increase was promulgated by the National Congress – this was the last step necessary for the increase to be, in fact, approved.

WILL INCREASE IN BRAZIL AID BE MAINTAINED IN 2023?

According to the PEC, no. will be injected BRL 41 billion for income distribution programsbut valid until December 2022.