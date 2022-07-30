Will Smith apologizes for slapping Chris Rock at Oscars 2022

Will Smith, 53, first appeared on camera after the 2022 Oscars ceremony, where he slapped comedian Chris Rock, 57, after a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, 50.

In a video posted on social media, Will commented on the time he spent without commenting on the matter: “It’s been a while… in the last few months, I’ve thought a lot and worked a lot on myself. You guys asked a lot of fair questions that I wanted to take the time to respond,” he said at the beginning of the video. Will, within the first few minutes, apologizes to Chris: “I speak directly to you, Chris. I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable and I’m here if you’re ready to talk.”

He also points out that he did not apologize to the comedian in his acceptance speech for the Best Actor statuette, because “everything was confused at that moment”. “I’ve tried contacting him, but the message I get is that he’s not ready to talk. When he is, he’ll come and talk to me,” he said.

The actor also apologized to Chris’ mother. “I saw an interview with his mother and that was one of the things about that moment, I wasn’t thinking. I didn’t realize how many people were hurt by that moment,” Will continued, apologizing to the comedian’s family.

“I’ve spent the last three months reviewing and understanding the nuances and complexities of what happened at that moment. I’m not going to try to talk about it all now, but I can tell you all that there’s no part of me that thinks that was the right way to go. behave at that moment. There’s no part of me that thinks that was the best way to deal with feelings of disrespect or insult,” the actor said, reiterating that Jada didn’t tell him to do anything after Chris’ joke on award. “I made a choice of my own, based on my experience and my story with Chris.”

Will went on to apologize to his wife and family for “the fury he caused everyone”. “I won because my teammates voted for me, and it breaks my heart to know that I stole and smeared your moment. I can still see Quest Love’s eyes, it happened at the time of the Quest Love award. ‘I’m sorry’ really not enough,” said the actor.

“Disappointing people is my biggest trauma. I hate it when I disappoint people. So it hurts me emotionally and psychologically to know that I didn’t live up to the image people had of me. The work I’m trying to do is… a deep remorse and i’m trying to have remorse without being ashamed of myself i’m human and i made a mistake and i’m trying not to think of myself as a piece of shit i know it was confusing and shocking but i promise i’m devoted and committed to putting light, love and joy in the world. If you stay here, I promise we can be friends again.”

the slap

Will took the stage during the Oscars after a joke by Chris Rock. He cited the movie “GI Jane” and said that Jade could do a second cut of the film since Demi Moore shaved her hair for the role. Smith was not pleased that Jada had alopecia, a condition that leads to hair loss.

“Keep my wife’s name out of your f***ing mouth,” Smith stated shortly after the assault. D

Days later, Will, who had announced his departure from the Academy, was suspended for ten years. The actor even apologized before receiving the punishment.

Why was Chris Rock’s joke offensive?

In his joke, Chris Rock compared Jada Pinkett Smith to Demi Moore’s character in “The Edge of Honor” because they both have shaved heads. Jada suffers from alopecia, a condition that causes hair loss. She decided to shave her hair in 2021, after years of hiding her flaws with scarves and turbans.

In his apology, Will Smith states, “Jokes about me are part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me, and I reacted emotionally.”

This is not the first time that Jada has been the subject of offensive jokes by Chris Rock: at the 2016 Oscars, he hosted the ceremony and she was one of the artists who boycotted the awards in protest of the lack of diversity at the Academy.

In his monologue, he quoted her: “Isn’t she from television? Jada boycotting the Oscars is like me boycotting Rihanna’s panties. I wasn’t invited,” said the comedian, who has also been involved in controversy for jokes with other people. .