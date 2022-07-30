Will Smith breaks his silence and says Chris Rock didn’t want to talk to him after slapping the Oscars

The actor posted a video on social media apologizing and said he regrets his attitude

Reproduction/Instagram/willsmith



Will Smith posted a video apologizing for slapping Chris Rock in the face



The actor Will Smith spoke openly for the first time about slapping comedian Chris Rock during this year’s Oscars ceremony. In a video published this Friday, the 29th, on his Instagram, the winner of the best actor answered questions it has received in recent months. “It’s all confusing”, declared the artist, who began by revealing that he looked for the humanist in this period. “I contacted Chris and the message that came back is that he is not ready to speak.” In the video, Will portrayed himself with the artist: “I apologize to you Chris, my behavior was unacceptable and I’m here for when you’re ready to talk.” The protagonist of “King Richard: Raising Champions” continued his account by saying that he understood how much his attitude at the Oscars had impacted people when he saw an interview with Rose Rock, Chris’ mother. “I want to apologize to Chris’ mother and her family,” he said. “I’ve spent the last three months trying to understand the nuances of what happened and the complexities of what happened in that moment, and I’m trying to unpack it all now.”

Will emphasized that he regrets his attitude: “There’s no part of me that thinks this is the ideal way to deal with a feeling of disrespect or insults.” He also commented that his wife, the actress Jada Pinkett, should not be responsible for what happened. “I took this attitude on my own, because of my experiences, because of my history with Chris. Jada has nothing to do with it.” The actor slapped Chris in the face after he made a joke about the actress, who suffer from alopecia, be bald. Will also apologized to his family, as he knows the backlash of the case has affected both his wife and children. “Disappointing people is my main trauma. It pains me psychologically and emotionally to know that I didn’t live up to the image and impression people have of me,” she commented. Will further said that he is working his mind to feel remorse without being ashamed of himself. “I’m human and I made a mistake and I’m trying not to think of myself as a piece of shit. I know it was confusing, shocking, but I promise that I am dedicated and committed to putting light, love and joy in the world.” .