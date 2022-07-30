Will Smith breaks silence and talks about slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars: “My behavior was unacceptable”

Four months after Will Smith’s controversial slap on Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars, Will broke the silence and spoke for the first time on the subject, through a video published on his social networks this Friday (29). Rock presented the award for best documentary, when he made a joke about the shaved head of actress and presenter Jada Pinkett, wife of Will Smith, who has alopecia, a disease that causes hair loss.

Will began the video by saying that he received a lot of questions during the period of silence: “It’s been a while… over the last few months, I’ve thought a lot and worked a lot on myself. You guys asked a lot of fair questions that I wanted to take time to answer,” he said. The first question answered by the actor was why he didn’t apologize to Chris when he received the Oscar for best actor for his performance in “King Richard: Raising Champions”. “It was all messed up at the time. I contacted Chris and the message came back that he’s not ready to talk,” he said.

The actor spoke directly to Chris: “I want to talk to you Chris, I apologize. My behavior was unacceptable and I’m here to talk when you’re ready,” says the actor. Smith also apologizes to Chris’ mother and family. “I didn’t think about how hurt people were at that moment.”

He also said he had spent the past three months thinking about the “nuances” and “complexity” of what happened at the awards. “I can say that there is no part of me that thinks that was the right way to behave at that moment”, says Smith, who takes the opportunity to talk about how he has been going through that moment: “Disappointing people is my biggest trauma. I hate when I let people down. So it hurts me emotionally and psychologically to know that I didn’t behave according to the image that people had of me. The work I’m trying to do is… I have deep remorse and I’m trying to have remorse without being ashamed of myself. I’m human and I made a mistake and I’m trying not to think of myself as a piece of shit,” he quoted.