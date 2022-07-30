Will Smith talks about slapping Chris Rock: ‘It was unacceptable’

The actor says he’s sorry and apologized to Chris Rock (photo: Youtube/Reproduction)

Will Smith spoke for the first time about the slap he gave Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars ceremony. In a video published this Friday (29/7), the actor said he was sorry and apologized to his fellow comedian.

Chris Rock made a joke about Jada’s shaved head when presenting the award for best documentary at the 2022 Oscars. The actress has alopecia, a disease that causes hair loss.

Four months after the episode, Will Smith posted a nearly six-minute YouTube video talking about the case.

In the video, the actor answers three questions asked over the internet. The first question was why he didn’t apologize to Chris Rock when he received the best actor award for his performance in King Richard: Creating Camps.

“It was all messed up at the time. I got in touch with Chris and the message came back that he’s not ready to talk. I want to talk to you Chris, I apologize. My behavior was unacceptable and I’m here to talk to you when you are. ready,” Smith said.

The actor also apologized to Chirs Rock’s mother and family. “I didn’t think about how many people were hurt at that moment.”

He claimed to have spent the last three months going over and trying to understand all the nuances and complexities of that moment.

“I can tell all of you that there’s no part of me that thinks that was the right way to behave at that moment. There’s no part of me that thinks that was the best way to deal with a feeling of disrespect or insults.” “, said the actor.

Will was also asked if Jada had asked him to do something about the joke.

“I made a decision on my own, I made a choice on my own, from my own experiences, from my story with Chris. Jada had nothing to do with it,” he assured, apologizing to his wife, children and the whole family. family.

Finally, the actor answered what he would say to people who felt disappointed with the attitude.

“Disappointing people is my central trauma. I hate it when I disappoint people. It hurts me psychologically and emotionally to know that I didn’t live up to people’s image and impression of me. I’m deeply remorseful and I’m trying to have remorse without feeling ashamed of myself. I’m human. I made a mistake and I’m trying not to think of myself as a piece of shit,” I say.

“So I would say to these people, I know it was confusing and shocking, but I promise I’m committed to bringing light, love and joy to the world. And if you wait, I promise we can be friends again.” , finished.

Watch: