“Will use 16”; Palmeiras leaves Bruno Tabata ‘behind’ and surprises in Libertadores registration

palm trees

Negotiations with the athlete have not progressed in recent hours

Bruno Tabata is in the sights of Palmeiras (Photo: Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images)
O palm trees is interested in hiring striker Bruno Tabata, who belongs to Sporting, from Portugal. The negotiations are in the range of the five best euros for the immediate arrival of the player, who has passed through the basic categories of Brazilian Teamas part of the last Olympic cycle.

The conversations did not take place in the last few hours and Palmeiras was running out of time to close his contract, as he had until this Friday (29) to make changes to his list of entries for the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores. Without the agreement, Verdão ‘surprised’ in the choice.

“Still without the definition by Bruno Tabata, Palmeiras has already sent the three novelties in the Libertadores list. Endrick was registered, along with López and Merentiel – the boy will wear the number 16 shirt, as he entered Deyverson’s vacancy”, informed journalist Thiago Ferri, from the ‘GE’ portal.

“Endrick signed last week and is bureaucratically able to play professionally, but is still undergoing treatment for a sprained ankle; It’s three exchanges, so you can’t get Veron out yet. In the semi, if you pass, you can do three more,” he concluded.

