With 1st death confirmed in Brazil, Minas Gerais has another 44 cases of monkeypox – News









The Ministry of Health declared, this Friday (29), that a patient who was hospitalized in Belo Horizonte is the first confirmed case of monkeypox death in Brazil. Another 44 cases of the disease were confirmed in Minas Gerais and 130 are under investigation.

The 41-year-old man had cancer, which led to the worsening of the condition. The cause of death, according to the ministry, was septic shock, accentuated by “monkeypox”. He was admitted to a public hospital in the capital of Minas Gerais and was even transferred to the CTI (Intensive Care Center).

According to the State Department of Health, of the 130 records in Minas that have not yet been confirmed, two are treated as probable. All 44 patients with the disease are men, aged between 22 and 48 years, in good clinical condition. Among them, 32 are from Belo Horizonte, the only city with community transmission in the state.











The folder also reported that patients are being monitored. In an interview with Record TV Minas at the beginning of the month, the secretary Fábio Baccheretti said that the contamination must occur in a controlled way.

“It is not as easy a transmission as that of Covid-19. The disease will be transmitted internally, but it will not have such a large growth”, explained the head of the folder at the time.













Smallpox in Brazil and worldwide

Until last Wednesday (27), Brazil registered 978 cases of monkeypox, of which 744 in São Paulo, 117 in Rio de Janeiro and 44 in Minas Gerais.

Until then, the five deaths reported by the WHO (World Health Organization) as a result of the disease had been recorded in African countries, where the disease is endemic. The death in Minas Gerais is the first outside the African continent.









