With dress ‘rising’ during the show, Maraisa shows good shape on stage: “It’s not even possible to go down”

<br> <img src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/n3j7oujMKt0/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1 data-lazy-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/n3j7oujMKt0/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&is-pending-load=1#038;ssl=1" srcset= class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img class=lazy data-lazy-fallback=1 src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201%201'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/n3j7oujMKt0/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1></noscript><br> <svg xmlns=http://www.w3.org/2000/svg width=64 height=64 viewbox="0 0 24 24" fill=none stroke=#ffffff stroke-width=2 stroke-linecap=round stroke-linejoin=round class="feather feather-play-circle"><circle cx=12 cy=12 r=10 /><polygon points="10 8 16 12 10 16 10 8"/></svg></p><p> ” src=”https://youtube.com/embed/n3j7oujMKt0″ title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen><br>

Give her a boss! Maraisa, countryman and digital influencer, left fans impressed this Friday afternoon (29). The muse shared some clicks in which she appears performing in a stunning dress.

+ On stage, Maraisa is careless with daring clippings of the mini skirt: “Animation!”

“Collecting unique and wonderful moments with you! Thank you, Cassilândia-MS, our night was beyond special, what a show, what an incredible show! It was so beautiful to be with you and see all this excitement… This day will stay in my memory and in my heart! I loved you, until next time”, wrote the sertaneja in the caption of the publication.

“I zoomed in, I’ll admit it,” joked a fan in the comments field. “Block for reasons of humiliation of humanity”, pointed out another. “This woman is awesome, my heart is crying,” commented a third.

Maraisa remembers the day Marília Mendonça’s mother prevented her from ending her career

During an interview with Quem magazine, Maraisa revealed that she thought about ending her career, but who stopped her was nothing more, nothing less than Marília Mendonça’s mother, Ruth Moreira.

“I remember very well the day I said: ‘I don’t want to, I won’t go out to work anymore’. That was right after (the accident). And I remember that Ruth said: ‘And how are you going to work? How will you support yourself?’ And that was one of the moments when she was suffering the most in her life, because I know it’s an everyday struggle,” said Maraisa.

“I remember at a very, very recent point, Ruth said to me right away, ‘What? You’re not going to travel anymore, are you? You’re not getting on a plane anymore? Won’t you get on a bus? Don’t you go after your dreams? And how will you work? It’s your life,’” she finished.

READ MORE ABOUT MARAISA:

+ Maraísa changes her look for the final of ‘The Voice Kids’ and shoots: “I took the scissors!”

+ Maraisa opens her blouse, volume almost jumps and shows too much: “She’s impossible”

+ Maraisa jokes about minimalist vinyl look: “All enveloped for you”